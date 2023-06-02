AMMAN — Jordan's Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah was joined in wedlock with Saudi engineer Rajwa Al-Saif on Thursday in a royal ceremony.



The magnificent ceremony, at Zahran Palace, was led by King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al-Abdullah, casting a splendid spectacle that enveloped the royal family and their esteemed guests, inclusive of dignitaries and royal heirs from various Arab and foreign nations.



A royal decree was promulgated, bestowing upon Rajwa bint Khaled Alsaif, the title of Her Royal Highness Princess Rajwa Al Hussein.



State leaders and officials from friendly countries attended the wedding. Sultan Haji Hassanal Bolkiah of Brunei Darussalam, King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands, and Prince William of Wales were among those who arrived.



Also in attendance were the Lebanese Caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati, His Highness Sayyid Thu Ya'zan bin Haitham Al-Said, Minister of Culture, Sports, and Youth Affairs of the Sultanate of Oman, Prime Minister of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq, Masrour Barzani, President Paul Kagame of Rwanda, and the First Lady of the United States, Jill Biden.



Jordanians on Thursday were immersed in a state of joy as the official celebrations of the royal wedding got underway.



Amidst the fervor of this momentous day, the wedding festivities invoked the essence of Jordanian heritage. Customs and traditions that adorned Jordanian weddings were unveiled, shining a light on the nation's collective identity. Through mesmerizing poetry, enchanting melodies, and jubilant songs, the spirit of the Jordanian people echoed through the air.



The groom, Prince Hussein, was born on June 28, 1994. His father, King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein, chose him as crown prince in 2009, when he was 15 years old. In 2016, Prince Hussein graduated from Georgetown University in the US, taking international history as his major. He also graduated in 2017 from the British Military College Sandhurst. Prince Hussein’s engagement with Al-Saif took place in Riyadh in August 2022.



The bride was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994. Her father is Khaled Al Saif, founder of Al-Saif Engineering Contracting Company, and her mother is Azza bint Naif Al-Sudairy. Al-Saif studied architecture at Syracuse University in New York, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 2017. She later earned an undergraduate degree at the Institute of Design and Merchandise in Los Angeles.



The Jordanian Royal Court stated that Al-Saif’s hobbies include horseback riding and handicrafts. She speaks Arabic, English and French fluently.

