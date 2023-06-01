AMMAN — Jordan is gearing up for Crown Prince Hussein bin Abdullah’s wedding on Thursday, an event already greeted with fireworks, concerts and social media frenzy in the country. The Hashemite Kingdom will witness great official and popular celebrations on the occasion of the grand royal wedding of the Crown Prince to Saudi engineer Rajwa Al-Saif.



In the lead-up to the wedding of the next in line to Jordan’s throne, the country has been gripped by royal fever. Photos of Al-Saif’s henna bridal party took the internet by storm last week as she wore a white gown with an Arabic poetry verse embroidered in gold: “When I see you, life becomes sweet.” Queen Rania of Jordan hosted an elegant henna party for her future daughter-in-law.



The groom, Prince Hussein, was born on June 28, 1994. His father, King Abdullah bin Al-Hussein, chose him as crown prince in 2009, when he was 15 years old. In 2016, Prince Hussein graduated from the American Georgetown University, taking international history as his major. He also graduated in 2017 from the British Military College Sandhurst.



Prince Hussein’s engagement with Al-Saif took place in Riyadh in August 2022. The bride was born in Riyadh on April 28, 1994. Her father is Khaled Al Saif, founder of Al-Saif Engineering Contracting Company, and her mother is Azza bint Naif Al-Sudairy. Al-Saif studied architecture at Syracuse University in New York, graduating with a bachelor's degree in 2017.



She later earned an undergraduate degree at the Institute of Design and Merchandise in Los Angeles. The Jordanian Royal Court stated that Al-Saif’s hobbies include horseback riding and handicrafts. She speaks Arabic, English and French fluently.

