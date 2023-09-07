Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates – Abu Dhabi Airports announced the signing of a service level agreement (SLA) with the General Administration of Customs, to reinforce service levels, enhance the passenger journey as well as the customer experience.

The signing of the SLA agreement was in the presence of H.E. Rashed Lahej Al Mansoori, Director General at the General Administration of Customs and Elena Sorlini, Managing Director and Interim CEO at Abu Dhabi Airports. H.E. Mubarak Matar Al Mansoori, Executive Director of the Operations Sector at Abu Dhabi Customs, and Sultan Al Dhaheri, Senior Vice President of Government Affairs and Aviation Security at Abu Dhabi Airports signed the agreement.

The service level agreement aims to expand areas of collaboration in terms of expediting travel procedures, checking baggage and facilitating the movement of passengers and cargo across the airports, to help strengthen Abu Dhabi's position as a leading destination for Tourism, Trade and Commerce.

About Abu Dhabi Airports

Abu Dhabi Airports is part of ADQ, one of the region’s largest holding companies with a diverse portfolio of major enterprises spanning key sectors of Abu Dhabi’s non-oil economy. It was established in March 2006 to spearhead the development of the Emirate's aviation infrastructure. In September 2006, Abu Dhabi Airports assumed responsibility for the operation and management of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain International Airports. In 2008, Abu Dhabi Airports added Al Bateen Executive Airport (an exclusive business aviation airport), as well as Sir Bani Yas and Delma Island Airports to its portfolio. These airports provide world-class facilities to passengers and aviation operators alike, whilst contributing to Abu Dhabi’s development as a destination for both business and leisure tourism.

