Emirates airline on Wednesday issued an advisory for passengers travelling to Dubai International due to inclement weather, warning them there could be delays due to rain and heavy traffic.

Travellers have been advised to start early so as to reach the airport in time.

“Heavy thunderstorms are forecast in Dubai on May 2. If you’re travelling to Dubai International Airport, you may experience road delays. We recommend adding extra travel time to reach the airport and using Dubai Metro where possible,” Emirates airline’s spokesperson said.

The UAE has issued an alert for medium to heavy rains for two days, starting on Wednesday evening. Employers have been encouraged to ask employees to work from home. For schools in Sharjah and Dubai, authorities have announced distance learning.

The disaster management authority has called on private and government sector employees to let their employees work from home as unstable weather conditions peak in the country.

The National Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) has recommended that remote work be activated for employees, except those whose presence is vital to carry out their jobs or those involved in recovery efforts.



Emirates advised passenger to ensure that their details are updated for the latest information about flights.