King Khalid International Airport, managed by Riyadh Airports Company, announced the launch of a new air route connecting Riyadh with Don Mueang International Airport (DMK) in Bangkok, Thailand.

The route, operated by AirAsia X, commenced on December 2 with four weekly flights on Tuesdays, Thursdays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The Riyadh Airports Company stated that adding this new route between the Saudi and Thai capitals aligns with the company's ongoing development efforts to enhance air connectivity between the Kingdom and the world.

This initiative supports the objectives of the aviation program and contributes to developing additional air routes connecting Riyadh with numerous global capitals and destinations, thereby increasing travel and passenger numbers.

The new route is operated by the Thai carrier AirAsia X using Airbus A330 aircraft, which has a capacity of 285 seats, including 30 lie-flat business class seats and 255 economy class seats.

AirAsia X stated that the launch is an important step in connecting Saudi Arabia and Thailand and strengthening relations between the two countries.

The airline noted that these flights offer passengers the opportunity to discover Bangkok—with its rich cultural heritage, renowned cuisine, world-class shopping, and services—while also connecting to the airline's extensive network across the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN).

Copyright 2025 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

