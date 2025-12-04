ABU DHABI - Etihad Airways is preparing for one of its busiest winter travel seasons to date, with December expected to welcome more than 2 million guests through Abu Dhabi as travellers celebrate the festive season.

While UAE residents take advantage of extended school holidays to travel, the capital’s expanding cultural and leisure offerings are attracting visitors from around the world. The strong demand reflects Abu Dhabi’s rising appeal as a global destination and Etihad’s accelerated network growth throughout 2025.

To support an even more convenient journey, Etihad encourages guests to take advantage of the airline’s digital services, early check-in options, and Abu Dhabi City Check-In facilities, all designed to reduce waiting times and make travel easier for families, holidaymakers and those in transit.

Among the airline’s top travel recommendations for December are arriving early, using the Etihad App, making use of Abu Dhabi City Check-In, and opting for Early Bag Drop or Home Check-In services.