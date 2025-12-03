Bombardier has today (December 3) announced significant progress on its new state-of-the-art service centre at the Al Bateen Executive Airport (AZI). Construction has advanced, with the structural framework of the main building and hangar now rising.

On track to open in the second half of 2026, this flagship 120,000-sq-ft facility represents a major milestone in Bombardier’s strategy to expand its global customer service and support network and deliver world-class maintenance capabilities in the Middle East, said Bombardier in a statement.

The new service centre will feature a 55,000 sq ft hangar, a dedicated parts depot, and a full suite of maintenance services including scheduled and unscheduled heavy maintenance, aircraft modifications, and Aircraft on Ground (AOG) support.

The facility will accommodate Bombardier’s newest addition, the Global 8000, alongside the entire Learjet, Challenger, and Global families.

Once operational in 2026, the facility will create approximately 100 highly skilled jobs in Abu Dhabi, further reinforcing Bombardier’s presence in this key financial hub and complementing its existing Dubai Line Maintenance Station, it stated.

"Seeing this flagship facility take shape is a powerful symbol of Bombardier’s commitment to delivering world-class maintenance capabilities in the Middle East," remarked Paul Sislian, the Executive Vice President, Bombardier Aftermarket Services and Strategy.

"At Bombardier, our priority is to be our customers’ most trusted ally throughout their aviation journey. We strive to make every service experience seamless, guided by care, convenience, and confidence," he stated.

"This new service centre stands as a powerful testament to that commitment further reinforced by our #1 ranking in product support for two consecutive years," he added.

