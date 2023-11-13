MUSCAT – ABQ Education Group is proud to announce their innovative Job Shadowing Initiative (JSI) aimed at empowering Grade 11 students with valuable insights into the professional world. This programme promises to be a transformative experience, allowing students to step into the shoes of experts in their chosen career fields.

ABQ has joined hands with owner company, The Zubair Corporation, and more than half of their Grade 11 students will have the opportunity to job shadow at Zubair-affiliated companies in November 2023.

The official launch event, attended by these Grade 11 students and parents, ABQ and The Zubair Corporation representatives, as well as several corporate partners, took place at the historic Bait Al Zubair Heritage and Cultural Centre in Old Muscat.

During this event, Mr Humayun Kabir, ABQ Education Group Chief Executive Officer, highlighted the significance of this initiative, stating, "This is a historic moment in the making! This incredible opportunity has the potential to shape the future of ABQ students profoundly, offering them a glimpse into the inner workings of the professional world."

Kabir emphasised the importance of approaching this experience with an open mind and a willingness to embrace new opportunities, highlighting that job shadowing is not merely a glimpse into the future but a crucial step in making informed career decisions.

Ms Sharifa Al Balushi, Group Head – Human Capital Centre of Excellence at The Zubair Corporation, emphasised, "We firmly believe in nurturing talent and investing in the future generation, and the JSI is a testament to this belief. It bridges the gap between education and industry, offering young minds a glimpse into the real world of business and innovation. The programme is designed to provide students with first-hand experience of the professional world, allowing them to discover their passions, interests, and potential career paths."

The integration of personalised job shadowing into ABQ’s pioneering Discovering You Program is a significant milestone, equipping students with practical knowledge beyond the classroom. This experience is expected to infuse purpose and motivation into their academic journeys.

ABQ extends its appreciation to The Zubair Corporation and its subsidiaries, including ARA Petroleum, Business International Group LLC, Federal Transformers & Switchgears, OOISS, Zubair Electric – Smart Electrification & Automation, Oman Oasis, Inma, Zubair Automotive Group, Shangri-La Barr Al Jissah, OCS Infotech, Zeenah, and Zubair Enterprises Development Centre for their commitment to nurturing the future of Oman by providing students with interest-specific job shadowing opportunity.

The students and their parents had the opportunity to meet representatives of these hosting companies in person before the commencement of the actual job shadowing experience.

Collectively, over 20 companies and organisations spanning diverse industries and areas of expertise have agreed to host the Grade 11 students from ABQ Azzan Bin Qais, ABQ Seeb and ABQ Sohar Internationals School in the inaugural year of this programme.

The launch of the ABQ Job Shadowing Initiative signifies a significant step towards an even brighter future for Oman. By empowering students to gain practical insights and make informed career choices, ABQ is nurturing a knowledgeable and motivated generation that will contribute to the nation's growth and development. The collaboration between ABQ Education Group and The Zubair Corporation exemplifies a collective effort to shape a prosperous future for Oman, one student at a time. The End.

About ABQ Education Group

ABQ Education Group is a leading educational institution committed to nurturing the potential of students and preparing them for a successful future. With a strong emphasis on holistic education, ABQ strives to provide a dynamic and enriching learning environment that fosters personal and academic growth. The group's Discovering You Program is designed to equip students with real-world skills and experiences to prepare them for their chosen career paths.

About The Zubair Corporation

The Zubair Corporation is a prominent business conglomerate with a diverse portfolio of companies. Committed to nurturing talent and fostering innovation, the corporation plays an integral role in Oman's economic development. Their support for the Job Shadowing Initiative exemplifies their dedication to investing in the future generation and bridging the gap between education and industry.