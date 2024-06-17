Executive Secretary/CEO of National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education (NCAOOSCE), Dr Muhammad Sani Idris, has reiterated the commitment of the Commission to enrolling over 10 million out-of-school children in school by 2027.

He equally called on stakeholders to ensure renewed commitment to the development of education, he described as the cornerstone for unlocking the potential of youth and empowering them to contribute meaningfully to society.

Idris in an Eid-el-Kabir celebration message made available to newsmen on Sunday in Abuja, commended President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for his determination to eradicate the challenges faced by Almajiri and out-of-school children in Nigeria.

Related PostsDemocracy Day: ACC commends Nigerians, vows to fix nation in 2027Kaduna govt reduces out-of-school children to 300,000 — Gov SaniKano Councillor sponsors 120 orphaned out-of-school children for secondary education

The message read in part: “As we commemorate Eid-el-Kabir, a celebration of sacrifice and faith, I extend warm greetings to all Nigerians, with special recognition for the Almajiri and out-of-school children, who are central to our Commission’s mission.

“I call upon all stakeholders to renew their dedication to education as a fundamental right for every child.

“Education remains the cornerstone for unlocking the potential of our youth and empowering them to contribute meaningfully to society.

“I am pleased to acknowledge President Bola Tinubu’s resolute efforts to eradicate the challenges faced by Almajiri and out-of-school children in Nigeria.

“His commitment to education and human capital development underscores his administration’s steadfast dedication to the welfare of all Nigerians, especially the most vulnerable.

“Looking forward, the National Commission for Almajiri and Out-of-School Children’s Education (NCAOOSCE) reaffirms its commitment to enrolling 10 million out-of-school children in school by 2027.

“Additionally, we are actively working to integrate Western education into the Almajiri school curriculum, ensuring a comprehensive educational experience that prepares these children for a brighter future.

“We will continue to collaborate tirelessly with stakeholders, including the Federal Ministry of Education, state governments, and development partners, to address the multifaceted challenges faced by these vulnerable children.

President Tinubu’s leadership and unwavering support have been instrumental in advancing our goals thus far. Together, we are confident in our ability to make a significant impact and ensure that every child has access to quality education, regardless of their background or circumstances.

“As we observe this auspicious festival, let us embody the values of compassion, empathy, and selflessness that define Eid-el-Kabir.

“Let us strive to positively impact the lives of those in need, particularly the Almajiri and out-of-school children who depend on our support and care,” it stated.

Idris wished all Nigerians a peaceful and joyous Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

