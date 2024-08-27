The proposed meeting between the Federal Government and the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) initially scheduled for Monday (today), has been postponed.

The ASUU President, Emmanuel Osodeke confirmed to Channels Television that the meeting which was previously announced by the Minister of Education on Friday will no longer hold.

Although no reason was given for the postponement, the meeting is now expected to take place on Wednesday, August 28.

Public university lecturers, following resolutions reached at the union’s national executive council meeting held at the University of Ibadan on August 19, 2024, threatened to go on a nationwide strike over the Federal Government’s failure to honour the 2009 renegotiated agreement.

The demands of ASUU include welfare matters, funding for universities and the need to stop the proliferation of universities across the country

The planned meeting was to prevent another ASUU strike.

