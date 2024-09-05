The Federal Lawmaker representing Ohaozara, Onicha, and Ivo Federal Constituency, Hon. Kama Nkemkanma Kama, has donated bags of fertilisers to teachers within his constituency as part of efforts to boost food sufficiency in the area.

The donation was made during the grand finale of the one-month holiday lesson programme he sponsored, titled “Kama Holiday Lesson,” aimed at primary and secondary school children across his constituency.

The ceremony, held at his country home in Ishiagu, Ivo LGA, Ebonyi State, saw participation from 12 schools within the constituency, totalling 2,500 pupils and 250 teachers.

In addition to the fertiliser donation, Hon. Kama awarded automatic scholarships to three students—Agwu Chinedu Ogbonnaya, Ugama Leonard, and Nduka Chinaemere Emmanuella—who impressed him with their presentations during the event. These scholarships will support their education up to the university level.

Addressing the students, Hon. Kama expressed his commitment to continue sponsoring the lessons annually to keep students engaged and away from idleness and anti-social behaviours, which are crucial for a healthy society. He emphasised the importance of education as the foundation for success and encouraged students to take their studies seriously.

The lawmaker also thanked the teachers for their dedication and sacrifices in organising the classes, acknowledging their role in shaping a better future for the children. He pledged to continue enhancing the well-being of both students and teachers in the constituency.

“I want to thank all the teachers for this great sacrifice,” Kama said. “It’s a holiday, and you had your farms, children, and other commitments, but you defied all odds to be with these children for the past 30 days. Time is money, and your sacrifice today is an investment in a better tomorrow.”

Hon. Kama also announced plans to expand the holiday lessons to include vocational and technical education, aiming to make students self-reliant by equipping them with practical skills in addition to academic knowledge.

“The holiday classes will be organised annually, and we plan to introduce activities such as skills acquisition and empowerment,” he added. “The young ones will engage in barbing, carpentry, electrical work, and more while still in school.”

Wealth Dorcas, the Chief Lecturer for the holiday lessons, noted the initial difficulty in convincing parents to allow their children to participate but expressed satisfaction with the positive impact on the students. She urged the lawmaker to sustain the programme for future long vacations.

Dr. Napoleon Elem, the coordinator of the holiday lessons, highlighted that the programme had addressed the teacher deficit prevalent in many schools within the constituency.

The event concluded with cash prizes awarded by Hon. Kama to students and teachers who excelled during the lessons, further encouraging academic excellence in the community.

ALSO READ THESE TOP STORIES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Lagos govt extends work-from-home policyNigeria’s tax collection rate too low — Bill GatesPolice arrest fleeing Lagos BBL doctor over lady’s deathAfrica holds vast investments, growth opportunities, Tinubu tells Chinese PremierYobe mass killings’ perpetrators will be punished — TinubuNigeria, China reaffirm strategic partnership at BRICS, UN security council

Get real-time news updates from Tribune Online! Follow us on WhatsApp for breaking news, exclusive stories and interviews, and much more. Join our WhatsApp Channel now

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

by Grace Egbo