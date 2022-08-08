Madaar intends to launch new units within the project in August to meet clients needs, says Gasser Bahgat.

Madaar has achieved an unprecedented leap in sales volume of its latest development Azha North in North Coast in a short period of time.

The 48-hour official opening of units reservation held in a top notch Cairo hotel witnessed the sale of all units that were offered by the company amid a great demand by Madaar’s clients due to confidence in the company.

Chairman of Madaar Gasser Bahgat, said that due to the strong demand on Azha North units that were recently launched, which were completely sold out as soon as it was launched, the company decided to open the door for reservations again in August to offer new units to customers. Bahgat added that this great demand reflects the great confidence that Madaar holds in Egypt’s real estate market.

The Azha North project is one of the most important and largest real estate and coastal projects in the North Coast. The project comes after the success achieved by Madaar in Azha Ain Sokhna Resort, which has become one of the most significant resorts in Ain Sokhna.

He further noted that the most important feature that distinguishes Azha North is its enjoyment of 12 km- water beaches, which allows all units the luxury of either having a view on the white sea shore or a view on the front lagoon or both. Bahgat confirmed that Azha North enjoys water bodies and open green spaces with an area of about 86% of the total project size. It rises at a distance of more than 35 meters above sea level in several areas of the project.

Additionally, Azha North is characterized by comprising various services, including apartments, branded villas, a 5-star hotel, a waterfront, a beach extending for about 650-sqm of clean water and Gulf waves, as well as sports facilities that contain football, tennis, padel tennis courts, and multi-purpose courts. Madaar's Chairman also pointed out that Azha North includes a 40,000-sqm commercial complex packed with shopping areas and entertainment.

The project is built up area is 250 acres, which is to equivalent to one million square meters, with initial investments of approximately EGP 16bn, It is located at kilo 212 Alexandria-Matrouh Road in the heart of Ras Al-Hikma Bay which is one of the most important areas in the North Coast, 73 km from Marsa Matrouh. Moreover, the resort is close to the new road network that shortens time to reach this distinctive part of the North Coast, especially after the activation of the newly constructed El Dabaa Road, Azha North now has a prime location that is easily accessible from any road.