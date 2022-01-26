ALAIN : Prof. Mohammed Hassan, the Deputy Vice-‎Chancellor for Academic Affairs of the United Arab ‎Emirates University (UAEU) and Dean of the ‎College of Law, said that the college works to ‎enhance its educational programs and extra-‎curricular activities to ensure that students receive ‎the highest levels of education. The college also ‎foresees future prospects and keeps pace with the ‎strategic national vision for the next fifty years. The ‎college’s innovative curricula are designed to meet ‎the needs of the labor market and prepare graduates ‎to complete their academic journey by studying ‎promising graduate programs‏.‏

Academic staff

He added, the faculty of the college consists of ‎distinguished professors who are famous locally ‎and internationally for both their academic ‎excellence and their knowledge contribution to the ‎development of society and solving problems in ‎important areas. The faculty members focus most of ‎their attention on the students and provide them with ‎friendly guidance. The college constantly ‎participates in international competitions, such as ‎the Philip C. Jessup International Law Moot Court ‎Competition in Washington, USA, the Monroe E ‎Price Media Law Moot Court Competition in Oxford ‎in the UK, and the Willem C. Vis International ‎Commercial Arbitration Moot. The college students ‎compete with the students from other law schools at ‎the international level‏.‏

Graduate Studies

In addition to the bachelor’s degree program, the ‎college offers two master’s programs (Master’s in ‎Public Law and Master’s in Private Law) and a ‎doctoral program (Doctor of Philosophy in Law) ‎and is now working on offering other specialized ‎programs. The college conducted several activities ‎and events during the first semester of the academic ‎year 2021-2022 and has plans for several activities ‎and events to be conducted during the second ‎semester of the academic year 2021-2022, such as ‎the twenty-eighth annual international conference ‎‎“Law and a Better World: Strengthening the Values ‎of Coexistence” to be held in March 2022‎‏.‏

He stressed that the college adopts a high-level ‎educational system. The college programs have ‎obtained international academic accreditation ‎‎(WASC) and national academic accreditation (CAA). ‎Further, the college has established a “legal clinic” at ‎the regional level as one of the methods of legal ‎education and to provide free legal advice and ‎services to the community. In addition, the college ‎focuses on developing the skills of the students and ‎promoting their success by supporting their ‎participation in various annual international moot ‎court competitions, where they would acquire a ‎diverse international experience. At the same time, ‎the college has improved the effectiveness of ‎teaching and learning through the adoption of ‎interactive teaching methods since 2014‎‏.‏

The College of Law aims to enhance the quality of ‎academic programs through the continuous ‎development and evaluation of learning outcomes. It ‎has prepared a comprehensive document of the ‎educational outcomes for each academic program. It ‎also ensures the periodic measurement of the ‎outcomes at the level of programs and courses. In ‎addition, the college has adopted initiatives to ‎promote research, resulting in an increase in the ‎percentage of scientific publications. It has also ‎developed plans for offering specialized master’s ‎programs, and its revision of the standards for ‎authoring textbooks has further encouraged faculty ‎members to author this type of works‏.‏

Partnerships to enhance international reputation

The college seeks to achieve a safe society and a just ‎judiciary through community partnerships. It has ‎signed several memoranda of understanding with ‎partners and formed a committee for partnerships ‎and alumni relations to follow up on their ‎implementation. The college also works to enhance ‎the international reputation, as one of the programs ‎of the centennial national agenda, by increasing ‎interaction with international higher education ‎institutions, holding annual international ‎conferences, and participating in international ‎competitions. ‎

Following the decision of the Association of Arab ‎Universities, the headquarter of the Society of Arab ‎Law Colleges was transferred to the United Arab ‎Emirates University‏.‏

Future aspirations

The College of Law aims to become a leading college ‎in the region and achieve leadership at the local and ‎regional levels in academic research by addressing ‎contemporary and urgent issues related to the needs ‎of the legal professions and the labor market. This is ‎to provide an innovative education that keeps pace ‎with the best practices in legal education and ‎contributes to high-quality community services. The ‎college will strive to achieve the mentioned goals ‎through the development, accreditation, and ‎implementation of programs and projects in line ‎with the UAEU mission‏.‏

-Ends-

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2022