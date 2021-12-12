New tenants can avail 12-month rent-free welcome offer and two-year fixed rent on contracts signed by year-end

Dubai : In response to growing demand for new and improved leasing options within the Dubai International Financial District (DIFC), Central Park Towers, the largest single-owned office development within DIFC Free Zone, has announced a new CAT A fitted floor option available for lease with a 12-month rent-free welcome offer.

Demand for the mixed development property continues to grow year after year as DIFC’s most desirable location for businesses due to its attractive lease terms, unmatched amenities and services. Tenants who sign before the end of the year will enjoy a 12-month rent-free welcome offer along with two years of fixed rent, exclusive of VAT. The CAT A fitted floor option accounts for 60 per cent out of the 30 lease agreements signed this year.

The CAT A option is ideal for those seeking a functioning office space in as little time as possible, while still allowing for customization, as it provides a functional open workspace with the flexibility to install bespoke design and finishes, including individual offices, meeting rooms, and dry pantry. It is suitable for companies requiring between 1,030 sq ft to 5,000 sq ft, and who are after the possibility of customizing their office space with low investment costs attached. The CAT A option allows companies to move quickly without any major fit-out or construction as the space includes MEP installation, suspended ceiling, lighting, air conditioning and flooring. The CAT A option eliminates the heavy approval process typically associated with building new office spaces from scratch.

Tenants of the newly launched floor will have access to a common terrace on the 21st floor offering a marvellous view of Burj Khalifa, a rarity for high rises in DIFC that can be used to host various events. In addition, tenants will also enjoy access to a common lounge area, license plate recognition parking as well as free visitor parking for three hours.

Central Park Towers is the most sought-after office destination within DIFC and continues to attract new tenants looking for a combination of premium office space, a convenient location offering value for money, and flexible and attractive lease terms within Dubai’s bustling business community.

Commenting on the new fitted floor option for the development, Nemo Stojanovik, Head of Leasing at Central Park Towers, said: “We’ve had fantastic leasing success at Central Park Towers and are delighted to add the 18 new lease agreements for CAT A this year. These spaces have been popular with both smaller startups looking to scale over time as well as more established law firms and boutique investment companies, who were able to customize the space as per their needs.”

The bespoke office complex is home to more than 100 companies and is one of the largest in DIFC with 855,682 sq. ft. of office space. With an impressive list of new tenants, including Adyen, ADIB Capital, Ocorian Corporate Services and more, Central Park Towers is one of the most vibrant communities in a contemporary urban environment with easy access to service retailers, dining options, cafes and premium lifestyle amenities. It is more than just an office building offering a venue for all the types of events; one that caters to networking as much as it inspires artists and filmmakers. In the last three years, Central Park Towers has organised numerous events with local and international brands, including DH DEKA by Spartan, Gov Games Gulf Business Awards, alongside organised a spectacular UAE’s 50th flag formation and festive workshop is ongoing at its premises this year.

The exclusive offer on the lease agreement is valid until the end of the year 2021. Terms and conditions apply.

For more information, please visit Central Park Towers website.

-Ends-

About Central Park Towers, DIFC

Central Park Towers is a booming office destination within the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC). It is the largest single-owned office development within DIFC Free Zone, comprising an office tower, luxury residential tower and retail podiums.

Central Park Towers is home to more than 90 companies and is one of the largest in DIFC with 855,682 sq ft of office space. It has three floors of retail outlets with more than 28 brands on over 100,000 sq ft space and has organized numerous events with local and international brands. This bespoke office complex is perfectly positioned at the entrance of DIFC, it is the best-connected building with 4 easy access points, 2 exits and within the walking distance of The Gate, Downtown Dubai, and the Financial Centre Metro Station.

An impressive statement of world-class architecture within the DIFC community, it offers the ideal combination of convenience, awe-inspiring panoramic views and value, along with the highest health and safety standards, Central Park Tower is the most sought-after address in the Dubai International Financial Centre. On top of its prime location, this spacious office distinguishes itself with a sleek design and modern features and plenty of parking spots. The mixed-use development has so much to offer to its tenants, including access to the gym, convenient stores, banks, restaurants, nurseries and many more facilities all within the development.

The development is a joint venture between Deyaar Developments and Dubai Asset Management - a Dubai holding company - under the name of Arady Developments, a limited liability company established in 2007.

For more information, visit: http://www.centralparktowers.ae/

For media contact:

Isha Raj

Q Communications

isha.r@qcomms.ae

Send us your press releases to pressrelease.zawya@refinitiv.com

© Press Release 2021