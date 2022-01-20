Boubyan Bank has launched its new training program “Career PRIME” to continue its strategy to support and upskill its human resources, particularly new recruits. The program will see these new hires develop their skills, especially in banking services at various departments of the bank.

Adel Al-Hammad, Group General Manager - Human Resources, stated: “This initiative comes within our strategy that aims at pitching ideas built on creativity and innovation, together representing one of Boubyan Bank’s core values. Boubyan believes in the importance of investing in ambitious talents by ensuring their internal growth and development at the bank in order to prepare them to achieve their job goals at the bank.”

“Career PRIME is part of Boubyan Bank’s investment in sharpening the skills of newly hired staff who have been selected to work at the bank after passing various thorough assessments to select the right candidate. These new recruits will be developed further during the program to emerge at the end of it as capable holistic bankers, equipped to support our bank’s strategic growth ambitions as this program is built on our belief in developing and empowering a new generation of future leaders.”, Al-Hammad added.

He went on to add: “The 18 trainees of new recruits will attend a four-month intensive training program comprising of a blend of lectures and training sessions that are divided into core banking modules, interpersonal and communication skills, and thematic sessions that cover a large array of technical banking skills.”

“The program will also see the new recruits undergo different rotations at different jobs, take part in projects, and explore different banking themes to assist them in developing their skills. This initiative comes as a part of the banks’ belief in investing in aspiring talents by empowering their growth within the bank with the hope of preparing them to have fulfilling careers at the bank.”, Al-Hammad elaborated.

Commenting on the program, Fouad Al-Obaid, Assistant Manager - Talent Management, stated: “At Boubyan Bank, we are always keen on recruiting the best national talents and developing their skills & competencies through tailored trainings to empower them to build rewarding careers. What is special about Career Prime is that it gives employees the opportunity to get acquainted with the work nature at various departments of the bank in addition to attending lectures and participating in projects to help them get an idea about the expectations from their future roles at Boubyan Bank.”

He added: “During Career PRIME, competent candidates will be distributed across the bank’s various departments where we believe they will continue delivering stellar banking product and services to our esteemed customers who are already familiar with this kind of outstanding offerings.”

