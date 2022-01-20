PHOTO
Boubyan Bank has launched its new training program “Career PRIME” to continue its strategy to support and upskill its human resources, particularly new recruits. The program will see these new hires develop their skills, especially in banking services at various departments of the bank.
Adel Al-Hammad, Group General Manager - Human Resources, stated: “This initiative comes within our strategy that aims at pitching ideas built on creativity and innovation, together representing one of Boubyan Bank’s core values. Boubyan believes in the importance of investing in ambitious talents by ensuring their internal growth and development at the bank in order to prepare them to achieve their job goals at the bank.”
“Career PRIME is part of Boubyan Bank’s investment in sharpening the skills of newly hired staff who have been selected to work at the bank after passing various thorough assessments to select the right candidate. These new recruits will be developed further during the program to emerge at the end of it as capable holistic bankers, equipped to support our bank’s strategic growth ambitions as this program is built on our belief in developing and empowering a new generation of future leaders.”, Al-Hammad added.
He went on to add: “The 18 trainees of new recruits will attend a four-month intensive training program comprising of a blend of lectures and training sessions that are divided into core banking modules, interpersonal and communication skills, and thematic sessions that cover a large array of technical banking skills.”
“The program will also see the new recruits undergo different rotations at different jobs, take part in projects, and explore different banking themes to assist them in developing their skills. This initiative comes as a part of the banks’ belief in investing in aspiring talents by empowering their growth within the bank with the hope of preparing them to have fulfilling careers at the bank.”, Al-Hammad elaborated.
Commenting on the program, Fouad Al-Obaid, Assistant Manager - Talent Management, stated: “At Boubyan Bank, we are always keen on recruiting the best national talents and developing their skills & competencies through tailored trainings to empower them to build rewarding careers. What is special about Career Prime is that it gives employees the opportunity to get acquainted with the work nature at various departments of the bank in addition to attending lectures and participating in projects to help them get an idea about the expectations from their future roles at Boubyan Bank.”
He added: “During Career PRIME, competent candidates will be distributed across the bank’s various departments where we believe they will continue delivering stellar banking product and services to our esteemed customers who are already familiar with this kind of outstanding offerings.”
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.