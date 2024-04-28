Jeddah- Preparations are under way for the successful launch of the second edition of the Saudi Real Estate Development and Ownership - SEREDO 2024 in Jeddah, following the success of the pilot exhibition held in 2023.

A key event that focuses on the housing and property investment opportunities offered in the Saudi market will run from May 14-17 at Jeddah Center for Forums and Events and held under the auspices of the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing.

Unveiling the latest project launches, sector innovations and market developments, SEREDO 2024 brings together hundreds of government agencies, industry professionals, banks, funding companies, and investors, to explore opportunities, trends, and challenges within Saudi Arabia’s real estate landscape.

According to the organizers of the exhibition, this year’s edition features a comprehensive agenda filled with market talks, workshops, seminars, and panel discussions, all led by industry leaders.

This will include the Arts of Negotiation Symposium for Real Estate Brokers, as well as Understanding Real Estate Market Developments and Analyzing Trends.

In addition to a symposium on the importance of the national address in developing the real estate sector, a symposium on the world of geospatial data to build new horizons in real estate, and other workshops on methods for professionalizing auctions, as well as entrepreneurship and innovation in the real estate market, and finally real estate funds and their impact on the real estate market.

It will also facilitate the signing of wide-ranging agreements and partnerships between participating government entities and the private sector.

Last year’s successful event welcomed over 15000 visitors, launched real estate investment funds, presented real estate projects for developers, shared financing opportunities, and showcased the latest developments in modern construction.