Egypt - Dubleuse, a leading real estate development firm, has proudly announced the sell-out of the first phase of its latest venture, District People. This project, which is a blend of commercial and administrative spaces, is strategically situated in New Cairo’s premier administrative district.

Spanning an area of 5,000 sqm, District People is on track for completion within a three-year timeframe from the onset of construction, boasting total investments of approximately EGP 1.5 billion. This marks a significant milestone in Dubleuse’s ambitious expansion strategy across its diverse project portfolio.

Moaz Mohamed Wissam Al-Din, the esteemed Chairperson of Dubleuse, remarked, “With a total built-up area of around 20,000 sqm, our company is set to channel close to EGP 400m into the construction of District People. The inaugural phase kicks off this month, and we’ve successfully marketed and sold its entirety, representing roughly 30% of the overall project. The imminent launch of the second phase is a testament to our commitment to meeting the project’s sales goals, which are projected to hit the EGP 2.5bn mark.”

Wissam Al-Din disclosed that the overwhelming demand, evidenced by a substantial waiting list of clients from the first phase, has spurred the decision to initiate the second phase. He assured that the pricing of the units reflects the superior quality of the location, execution standards, and the project’s inherent value.

The architectural design of District People features four distinct buildings encircling a spacious plaza. It includes two basement levels, ground and first floors dedicated to retail, and second through fifth floors designed for administrative purposes. These spaces, crafted with utmost quality and precision, cater to a variety of administrative, office, and commercial needs.

The master plan and architectural designs, conceived by Wissam Engineering Architecture Company, set a new benchmark for such developments.

Shortly, Dubleuse is poised to expand its land holdings to 30,000 sqm, leveraging over a decade of expertise in engineering consultancy and contracting. The company’s rich history of successful projects spans various regions, including the Gulf, underscoring its industry prowess.

