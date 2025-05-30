RIYADH — The General Authority for Statistics (GASTAT) revealed on Thursday that the total number of homes occupied by Saudi families reached 4.4 million.

This figure records an increase of 233,000 houses compared to the houses registered in the census of 2022, with a growth rate of 2.7 percent.



The percentage of housing occupied by Saudi families reached 50.6 percent of the total housing occupied by families, while the average size of the Saudi family reached 4.9 individuals.



The results of the housing survey for the year 2024 showed that the percentage of housing occupied by Saudi families in the type of apartments is the highest, representing 45 percent, followed by villas, with 31 percent of the total housing occupied by Saudi families.



The GASTAT survey indicated that the building materials used for housing by 90 percent of the total housing occupied by Saudi families is reinforced concrete. It noted that the housing occupied by Saudi families whose approximate age ranges between 10 and 19 years is the highest percentage in the Kingdom, reaching 35.1 percent of the total housing occupied by Saudi families.



The results indicated that the percentage of housing occupied by Saudi families, and its area ranges between 150 and 299 squares, is the highest in the Kingdom, with 44.7 percent of the total housing occupied by Saudi families.



According to the results of the survey, the percentage of housing occupied by Saudi families, whose total number of rooms from 4 to 6 rooms is the highest, as it reached 57 percent, while the percentage of housing in which the number of bedrooms has 3 bedrooms or less is the highest, as it reached 69.1 percent of the total housing occupied by Saudi families.

