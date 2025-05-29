Masdar City Free Zone has unveiled a significant development in business service delivery, becoming the first Free Zone in the UAE to introduce both a 24/7 customer support centre and a community-driven digital platform, MasdarCom.

These initiatives support the UAE’s broader digital transformation agenda and align with Abu Dhabi’s Economic Vision 2030.

MasdarCom is a centralised digital ecosystem designed to connect companies operating within Masdar City. Through the platform, businesses can promote services, collaborate with others, and manage transactions through a unified, innovative-focused interface.

The platform will also be accessible to global users, helping to enhance the international visibility of UAE-based enterprises.

The 24/7 Customer Support Centre, launched alongside MasdarCom, is the first of its kind in a UAE Free Zone. It provides around-the-clock assistance to tenants via phone, email, Microsoft Teams, and self-service kiosks, covering core services such as licensing, visa processing, and payments.

Ahmed Baghoum, CEO of Masdar City, said, “MasdarCom is not just a platform. It is a transformative leap in how Free Zones support their business communities. As the first digital ecosystem of its kind in Abu Dhabi, MasdarCom reflects our vision to lead with innovation, streamline business operations, and enable companies to grow smarter and faster. Combined with the launch of our 24/7 Customer Support Center, we are ensuring that every business in Masdar City Free Zone has the tools, access, and assistance they need at any time. We are creating a connected, future-focused business community that reinforces Abu Dhabi’s position as a global hub for sustainable enterprise.”

As part of the event proceedings, Masdar City Free Zone signed two new Memoranda of Understanding. The first, with Emirates NBD, is designed to simplify the banking experience for businesses operating within the zone, while also paving the way for joint initiatives and business development programs. The second MoU was signed with Torry Harris Business Solutions, a technology firm. It establishes a framework for exploring co-marketing initiatives and leveraging digital tools that support entrepreneurs and SMEs in the Free Zone.

The Town Hall brought together government officials, industry leaders, and strategic partners. Key discussions focused on Abu Dhabi’s global economic positioning and the role of Masdar City Free Zone in enabling sustainable, innovation-led growth. Panelists included representatives from ADIO, ADRA, Emirates NBD, Cell Lab 7, and The Catalyst.