Lagos State Government has affirmed its readiness to provide more homes by speedily completing its ongoing housing schemes in all the administrative divisions of the state, disclosing that a total of 1,600 homes, being part of such schemes, would be completed and delivered to the people in due course through the ballot system.

The State Commissioner for Housing, Hon. Moruf Akinderu-Fatai, said this on Thursday during the Ministerial Briefing held at Bagauda Kaltho Press Centre, Alausa Ikeja, to commemorate the first anniversary of the second term in office of Governor Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu.

Besides, the commissioner further disclosed that the state was collaborating with the Federal Government on the Renewed Hope Housing Initiative to provide over 2,000 home units in Ipaja and Ibeju Lekki, adding that there was equally an ongoing discussion with a private finance institution to provide 800 units at Odola in the Ikorodu division.

This was just as the commissioner also revealed that the old estates in the state were being re-evaluated with a plan to restore their infrastructure and maximise the available lands for greater home yield.

“Going forward, the citizens of the state should expect the release of more homes—over 1,600 homes—as many of our ongoing housing schemes will be completed and delivered to the people in due course. The schemes located in five administrative divisions of the state will be turned into bubbling cities in line with our mandate to the people.

“All these initiatives are targeted at first-time owners and low-income earners, with mortgages ranging from 10 years to 15 years,” he said.

Akinderu-Fatai, however, noted that residents of some of the Ministry’s estates do not comply with the existing rules put in place to promote peaceful coexistence among all in the affected estates, listing such infractions as non-payment of service charges, bypass of electric metres, and cult activities.

He warned that the state government had resolved to act resolutely by revoking the allocations of allottees who do not comply with agreements signed at the point of release of homes, urging affected people to desist from the practice of contravention of the original master plans of the estates through various alterations, modifications, and adjustments.

The commissioner disclosed that the ministry was in the process of reverting to the original master plans, saying that steps had been taken to notify and seal the affected properties, even as he also hinted that the state government might, in the long run, retrieve any contravening property in accordance with the agreement signed with the allottees.

Akinderu-Fatai assured the readiness of the state government to enhance fairness and transparency in the allocation of housing units through the use of a ballot system.

According to him, the first balloting exercise will be conducted for Lagos State Public Affordable Housing, Idale in Badagry Division, and LagosHoms at Odo-Onosa/Ayandelu in Epe Division on June 4, 2024, ensuring that the process will be monitored by independent observers.

Speaking further, the commissioner called on Lagos residents to be wary of the activities of dubious individuals or organisations who were parading themselves as registered real estate agents in the state, insisting that it was an offence for an individual or organisation to engage in real estate business without due registration with the Lagos State Real Estate Registration Agency (LASRERA).

He, therefore, urged the practitioners in the sector to always act responsibly and follow the path of the law, just as it was disclosed that the Lagos State Judiciary, in collaboration with LASRERA, had promised to expedite actions on court matters relating to real estate in order to obtain timely justice for defrauded members of the public.

Akinderu-Fatai, in highlighting some of the activities of his ministry, mentioned the introduction of joint venture guidelines for effective public-private collaboration, the use of technology for efficiency in monitoring housing projects, the initiating of a sinking fund for the external painting of the housing units in all new estates at a 3- to 5-year interval, the enforcement of insurance of housing units against natural disasters, as well as the implementation of a 40% rebate for homes allocated to 698 civil servants in the state.

He further disclosed that the ministry, through improved revenue generation machinery, was able to collect outstanding debts totaling N176,617,500.00 from defaulting allotees in Millennium Housing Estate, Gbagada; Baba Omojola Housing Estate, Gbagada; Millennium Housing Estate, Oke-Eletu; Emeka Anyaokwu Housing Estate, Ikeja; and Millennium Housing Estate, Ojokoro.

On the challenges facing the ministry, the commissioner listed the following: encroachments on state-owned land for housing projects; litigation; a slow pace of work by joint venture partners; issues related to the allocation of the homes due to their limited number; inflationary trends; and challenges with recalcitrant allottees and residents.

