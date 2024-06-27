Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings and a foremost financial institution in Nigeria, championing the actualisation of home ownership dreams and property wealth creation for Nigerians, held a Home Ownership Summit.

At the summit, the Bank reaffirmed its commitment to empowering individuals, families, and business owners with the means to own their dream homes and properties.

The summit was a pivotal platform for Stanbic IBTC Bank to engage with potential homeowners and key industry decision-makers; where the Bank’s tailored home loan solutions that suit diverse needs and financial capacities were brought to the spotlight. Attendees were enlightened on the various benefits and flexible repayment options the Bank offers, that significantly enhance accessibility and affordability in the quest for home ownership.

The event garnered a diverse audience, including real estate enthusiasts, investors, and industry experts. Notable speakers delved into real estate investment intricacies, financing options, and emerging market trends, offering invaluable insights to attendees.

Other areas covered by the panelists at the summit included steps to take to protect wealth and prevent losses in real estate through insurance.

Creating a legacy and passing on wealth from one generation to another through wills and trusts was also discussed. The offerings are all catered to by the Stanbic IBTC group.

The keynote address delivered by Engr. Abdulhafiz Gbolahan Toriola, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Ministry of Housing, provided a comprehensive overview and critical insights on building wealth through home ownership.

The keynote speech was complemented by engaging panel discussions covering various topics crucial for real estate stakeholders. Experts delved into mortgage financing complexities, offered guidance on navigating the home buying process, and provided insights on property valuation.

Stanbic IBTC Bank offers multiple options to support Nigerians with realising their home ownership dreams. These include easy access, flexible repayment terms of up to 20 years, expert guidance from a team of property specialists, and joint mortgage options with one‘s spouse.

Wole Adeniyi, Chief Executive, Stanbic IBTC Bank, underscored the significance of home ownership as a cornerstone of financial stability and wealth creation. He emphasised the Bank’s commitment to facilitating access to home ownership without undue financial strain.

“As access to affordable housing remains a pressing issue, our Home Loan solution offers hope. With competitive interest rates, flexible equity contribution, and personalised guidance, our Bank aims to bridge the gap and make home ownership attainable for our stakeholders”; Adeniyi said.

Overall, the Stanbic IBTC Home Ownership Summit was an invaluable resource for real estate enthusiasts, equipping them with the tools and knowledge to navigate the real estate landscape and obtain the needed funding.

