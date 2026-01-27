Katsina State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with COSMOS Residential City Nigeria Limited for the development of 3,750 housing units in Kankia and Raɗɗa towns, marking a major milestone in the state’s drive for sustainable urban development, job creation, and economic diversification.

Speaking during the event, the Executive Governor of Katsina State, His Excellency, Malam Dikko Umaru Raɗɗa described the MoU as a landmark achievement in the housing sector and a clear demonstration of his administration’s commitment to people-oriented development.

The Governor explained that the agreement formally seals a strategic public-private partnership that will deliver approximately 3,750 housing units across Kankia and Raɗɗa towns, with the objective of stimulating socio-economic development, expanding access to decent housing, and improving livelihoods in the beneficiary communities.

He further disclosed that the project sites have already been handed over to COSMOS Residential City Nigeria Limited to enable immediate take-off. According to the Governor, the company is expected to conclude its internal processes within the next 10 days, after which full-scale implementation of the project will commence.

Earlier in his remarks, the Head of the Civil Service, Alhaji Falalu Bawale, stated that the project will deliver about 3,750 housing units with a strong emphasis on youth empowerment, community development, and skills acquisition. He added that the initiative goes beyond housing, as it is designed to create employment opportunities and enhance human capacity at the grassroots level.

In his address, the Managing Director of COSMOS Residential City Nigeria Limited, Alhaji Murtala Sani Ibrahim, revealed that an estimated ₦155 billion will be invested in the project across Kankia and Raɗɗa towns. He explained that the project adopts an integrated housing and economic empowerment model aimed at ensuring affordability, sustainability, and long-term income generation for beneficiaries.

Alhaji Murtala further disclosed that the programme includes training for beneficiaries in modern agricultural practices, such as vegetable cultivation and fish farming.

Under the scheme, each household is expected to earn a monthly stipend of up to ₦200,000, while saving between ₦50,000 and ₦70,000 monthly to gradually offset the cost of their homes and farms.

He explained that within a period of three to five years, beneficiaries will fully own their houses and farms outright and will continue to generate income through the export of agricultural products, thereby ensuring financial independence and improved living standards.

“Unlike estates, which typically consist of housing units alone, these Aqua-Agro Housing Cities will be developed in a clustered and consolidated manner, integrating:

Residential housing, Agricultural and irrigation zones, Markets and commercial centres, Schools and healthcare facilities, Roads, utilities, and security infrastructure

The project is expected to be implemented in two phases. The first phase will focus on Kankia and Raɗɗa towns, while the second phase will expand the initiative to Katsina, Daura, and Funtua Local Government Areas.”

The investors also assured the Katsina State Government of their commitment to prioritizing local contractors, artisans, and suppliers throughout the project lifecycle, a move expected to significantly boost local businesses and strengthen the state’s economy.

At the MoU signing ceremony, housing experts say, globally, similar integrated housing–agriculture city models have delivered remarkable socio-economic outcomes:

“Egypt implemented large-scale housing and irrigation-based settlements under projects such as the Toshka and New Valley initiatives, successfully decongesting major cities and creating new economic hubs.

“China adopted agricultural urbanization and new city development models that transformed rural communities into productive urban centres, lifting millions out of poverty.

“Brazil established agro-cities and agrarian reform settlements that strengthened rural economies, reduced unemployment, and empowered young farmers.” Said QS Alhassan.

He concluded with, “these international experiences clearly demonstrate that integrated city development anchored on agriculture and water resources is a proven pathway to sustainable development and youth employment.“

