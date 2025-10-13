PHOTO
For real estate investors, these provisions offer more than legal protection; they provide financial resilience. Insured properties are better positioned to withstand disasters, attract tenants, and secure financing. Insurance transforms risk into opportunity, making portfolios more robust and future-proof. Estate Surveyors and Valuers are central to this transformation. NIIRA 2025 requires professional valuation as a prerequisite for insurance coverage, recognising the expertise of valuers in determining reinstatement costs, fair indemnity values, and risk exposure. Accurate valuation ensures that properties are neither underinsured nor overinsured, safeguarding both insurers and policyholders.
Section 58 of the Act further mandates actuarial valuation and reporting, reinforcing the importance of precise property valuation in determining insurance liabilities and premiums. This elevates the role of valuers from consultants to strategic partners in risk management.
The Act also encourages digital innovation and broader insurance penetration, opening new avenues for valuers to collaborate with tech platforms and expand their reach. As the industry embraces digitisation, professionals who adapt will lead the way in creating a more transparent and efficient insurance ecosystem. In conclusion, NIIRA 2025 positions property insurance as a proactive strategy for securing Nigeria’s real estate future. For investors, it offers legal protection and financial stability. For estate surveyors and valuers, it unlocks new professional frontiers and reinforces their indispensable role in the built environment. Insurance is no longer just a shield; it is a catalyst for growth, credibility, and resilience.
