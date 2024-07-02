The Minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa has stated that the population of Nigerians cannot afford houses because they have weak purchasing power.

He made this known while delivering a keynote address at the maiden Kaduna International Housing Exhibition, held at Umaru Musa Yar’Adua Hall, Kaduna on Monday.

According to him, the major issue governments at all levels have to address in their desire to deliver sustainability to the citizens is the issue of affordability.

Related PostsFG to build 34, 500 houses across the country – Minister

The Minister added that statistics have shown that almost half of Nigeria’s population of over 201 million are poor and have weak purchasing power. “In fact of the 43 million households, over 85% have less than N1.1 Million Purchasing Power. Of this 40% (about 17.2 million households fall into the poverty income group and 47% (about 20.2million) fall into the low-income group.

“On the whole, statistics reveal that Nigeria is a low-income country as it has only 13% of its population as middle class. The recent macro-economic challenges including inflation have made things worse,” he said.

He however said that, it is against that background that the President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led government through the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development is planning to establish a National Social Housing Fund (NSHF).

Arc. Dangiwa explained that, under the NSHF, the Federal Government is aiming to pull funds from the government budget, philanthropic organizations and well-meaning Nigerians towards providing decent shelter for Nigerians with no income, low income and vulnerable brackets who simply cannot afford to own their homes.

According to him, “Some of these units will be delivered at no cost. We have developed the concept note that is undergoing review. Once concluded we will present it to the Federal Executive Council (FEC) for approval and legislation.

“Social housing is not only a necessity it is also a security insurance for the rich and the poor. Because housing is capital intensive and the government has limited funds, we must find alternative collective avenues to help our brothers and sisters who are underprivileged. It is for our collective good.

ALSO READ: Borno Bomb Attack: Horrendous act, evil works of enemies — CUPP

“In this way the underprivileged will know that we are one, that we are our brother’s keeper and that will help social cohesion, understanding and peace. This is because home ownership gives individuals a sense of belonging and a stake in the community,” the Minister said.

He however commended the Governor Uba Sani-led government of Kaduna State for its practical, inclusive and pragmatic vision for housing delivery, part of which led to the organization of the maiden Kaduna International Housing Exhibition.

Earlier in his address, Governor Uba Sani who was represented by his Deputy, Dr. Hadiza Balarabe said the provision of affordable houses for Kaduna State citizens was a key priority of his administration and committed to addressing the housing deficit across the State in line with President Bola Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

He said that Kaduna State government had adopted a holistic approach towards filling the identified gap through partnership with local and international investors to frontally address it housing deficit.

According to him, “Qatar Charity, in partnership with the Kaduna State Government, is constructing Mass Housing for the Less Privileged and Kaduna Economic City, all in Millennium City, Kaduna. I recently performed the groundbreaking for the construction of the 3319 Hectares Nuru Suraj Ungwar Dosa New Extension Layout. This project is being executed through a Public – public-private partnership. Nuru Suraj and Kaduna State Government are working together to develop 35,000 plots for our people”

In his welcome address, the Managing Director Kaduna State Development and Property Company (KSDPC), Arc. Abubakar Rabiu Abubakar announced the launch of two social initiatives: the Arewa Construction Academy and the KSDPC Housing Cooperative Society, demonstrating the state’s commitment to social investment, skill development, and addressing the housing needs of low and middle-income families.

He also said that, KSDPC was set to embark on certain key housing and housing infrastructure projects, including the Ultramodern Mechanics Village for the Eastern Sector of Kaduna metropolis, featuring an Electric Vehicle (EV) Assembly Plant, CNG Conversion Stations, EV Charger Manufacturing, and strategically located EV charging points, A 5-star Hospital with Doctor Quarters.

According to him, the Company is also planning “A private university to be known as ABSAAR University, a Building Materials Village to service the Eastern Sector of Kaduna metropolis, A Trucks and Heavy-Duty Mechanics Village, which are expected to attract and facilitate the construction and delivery of at least 2000 mixed-type housing units across Kaduna metropolis within the next 5 years.

“This exhibition is a testament to our efforts to transform aspirations into tangible results, ensuring that Kaduna State remains a beacon of progress and opportunity for all its residents,” KSDPC boss disclosed.

The exhibition is being attended by developers, producers and marketers of building materials and other stakeholders in the housing industry.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

