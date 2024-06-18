Nigeria’s leading housing and construction event, the Africa International Housing Show (AIHS), has announced a strategic collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development for its upcoming 18th edition.

The collaboration will help in addressing the housing needs of Nigerians and the required financing.

The event, which is to be held from July 20th to 27th, 2024 in Abuja, will bring together the continent’s top stakeholders in the housing and construction sectors to address the critical topic of: “Financing the Housing We Need.”

Related PostsNAEC to FG: Create an enabling environment for gas tech developmentFG raises hope on provision of 24-hour uninterrupted power supplyEid-el-Kabir: FG declares Monday, Tuesday public holidays

The event will be focusing on sustainable and affordable housing solutions for low-income earners including housing that can withstand the present challenges of green building and climate change

In an official statement in Abuja, the Coordinator of AIHS and Founder of Africa’s first housing television station, Festus Adebayo, announced that the collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Housing and Urban Development has provided a significant boost to the event.

Adebayo also announced that the Africa International Housing Show is honored to have Arc Ahmed Dangiwa, the performing minister of housing and urban development, as the event’s chief host.

He stated that the housing and construction industry has been eagerly awaiting the establishment of an independent ministry focused on housing and urban development, which has now finally been realized.

According to him, this development enables greater collaboration in addressing the housing deficit, with the AIHS which has consistently attracted leading brands in housing and construction industry across the continent, serving as a key platform for such efforts.

“With this collaboration, Africa can be assured of a new dawn. Every necessary thing that needs to be done will be achieved by this collaboration. This is the 18th edition and I assure you of more value, impact and a platform to raise a new generation of real estate leaders.

“The housing we need are of different categories, we need sustainable housing, we need housing for low income earners. The 2024 AIHS will be used to promote local production, as all attendees from outside Nigeria will meet and network with head of free zones in Nigeria towards signing a memorandum of understanding towards local production, job creation in the continent. This year’s event is going to be unique as 21 countries have confirmed their participation,” Adebayo said.

Speaking on the importance of securing the backing of political leaders and policymakers, Adebayo explained that “governors, as custodians of land, and commissioners from all 36 states will play a vital role in addressing the housing deficit. Their support cannot be overemphasized.”

He also revealed a stellar lineup of partners for the 18th edition, including Dangote Cement, Brains & Hammers, Family Homes Funds, Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria, the National Assembly, Larfarge, Royal Ceramics, CDK, Thinklab including reputable associations in the housing sector like, Real Estate Developers Association of Nigeria (REDAN), Association of Housing Corporations of Nigeria (AHCN), Nigeria Institute of Town Planners (NITP), Nigerian Institute of Architects (NIA), Nigerian Institute of Building (NIOB) among others.

The event, which will feature over 400 exhibitors, will create a platform for women in the sector, dedicate a day to under-40 real estate CEOs, and host education sessions and other activities.

The 18th AIHS which will be broadcast live on Housing TV Africa (channel 149, Startimes decoder) and through the Housing TV mobile app, has also secured media collaborations with the African Independent Television (AIT) and Television Continental (TVC), promising to deliver a comprehensive and accessible experience for all.

Copyright © 2022 Nigerian Tribune Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

