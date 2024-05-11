Over 40 agreements were locked in, with landmark Riyadh Air and Saudia partnerships that will see close collaboration with STA to develop and market new routes and boost connectivity to Saudi.

STA celebrated Best Stand in Business Award from Arabian Travel Market organizers and three prestigious accolades from World Travel Awards.

DUBAI – The Saudi Tourism Authority (STA) celebrated its participation at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) this week, signing major new agreements with trade partners and successfully showcasing unique summer destinations and products. The event saw one of STA’s largest and most dynamic delegations to date, underlining the country’s ambitious vision and strategic efforts to innovate and expand its tourism sector.

STA secured over 40 agreements, including collaborations with Flyadeal, Noon, and China i2i Group as well as major strategic partnerships with Saudia and Riyadh Air. These collaborations mark a new stage of growth for Saudi and will boost the country’s tourism sector and solidify Saudi’s position as a leading global tourism destination with unique year-round experiences for visitors.

The Saudi delegation was led by Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Board Member of STA, who was joined by over 72 partners from wider Saudi tourism ecosystem leaders and key partners including destination management companies, hotels, and airlines.

As part of STA’s participation, Hamidaddin participated in a flagship ministerial panel aimed at driving outbound tourism beyond the GCC and hosted an exclusive media event to showcase Saudi tourism’s dynamic and unique summer offerings to leading global media. To promote the summer season, Hamidaddin also hosted a trade briefing at the Saudi stand, aimed at raising the profile of STA’s summer campaign among key trade partners.

Speaking on the event’s success, Fahd Hamidaddin, CEO and Board Member of the Saudi Tourism Authority, said:

“As we conclude our participation at ATM 2024, I’m filled with pride and optimism for the future of tourism in Saudi. Each partnership, each conversation, each meeting, has reaffirmed our belief that Saudi has an offer like no other.

With 72 partners from the tourism ecosystem in attendance, we secured partnerships and made commitments which will further increase our connectivity and ensure the world is aware of our dynamic and diverse destinations.

We leave ATM with an ongoing promise to collaborate regionally, creating a greater tourism economy and elevating the GCC into a global magnet for international travelers.”

Over the course of the event, over 55,000 visitors interacted with the Saudi stand, which saw a record number of Saudi partners showcasing hundreds of bookable products for partners in destinations such as Jeddah, AlUla, and the Red Sea.

During ATM, STA and Riyadh Air unveiled a major strategic partnership aimed at developing and marketing new connectivity routes, which will include new sponsorship and technological opportunities. The partnership will further foster increased collaboration between STA and Riyadh Air on the Tourism Accelerator Program to boost international visits and bring more visitors than ever to Saudi.

STA further joined forces with Saudia, which will see both entities collaborate on joint promotions, including increased marketing of the stopover visa, enabling visitors to spend up to 96 hours in Saudi.

STA announced further collaboration with Flyadeal, Noon, China i2i Group, which will see new promotional campaigns designed to attract new international tourists to the region and raise awareness of Saudi as a dynamic year-round destination in key markets such as China.

Having recently celebrated the surpassing of 100 million visits in 2023 and setting sights on the ambitious target of 150 million tourists by 2030, STA’s presence at ATM underscored Saudi’s commitment to reaching new heights and setting new standards in global tourism.

STA is celebrating winning ATM-awarded accolade Best Stand in Business, and three wins at the World Travel Awards, including the Middle East’s Leading Marketing Campaign 2024.

STA extends its gratitude to all participants, partners, and attendees who contributed to the success of its ATM 2024 participation. With the insights gained and relationships forged, STA is more equipped than ever to propel Saudi into its next phase of tourism development.

-Ends-

About Saudi Tourism Authority

Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), launched in June 2020, is responsible for marketing Saudi’s tourism destinations worldwide and developing the destination’s offerings through programs, packages, and business support. Its mandate includes developing the country’s unique assets and destinations, hosting and participating in industry events, and promoting Saudi’s destination brand locally and overseas. STA operates 16 representative offices around the world, serving 38 countries.

To learn more please visit www.VisitSaudi.com