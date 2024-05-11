Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The Emirati Human Resources Development Council, in collaboration with the UAE Food and Beverage Business Group and under the auspices of the Ishraq program, organized a pivotal conference titled "Driving Emiratisation Practices & Partnerships." This event brought together over 25 private sector companies and included Emirati students and job seekrs. Held at the prestigious Etihad Museum, the conference represented a key effort in the advancement of Emiratisation, focusing particularly on the integration of UAE nationals into the private sector.

The event was notably attended by Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Deputy Chairman of the Council and the Director-General of the Human Resources Department in Dubai, Dr. Eesa Mohammed Al Bastaki, The President of the University of Dubai, and Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group whom provided valuable insights.

His Excellency Engineer Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Chairman of the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai, expressed his gratitude, stating: "We extend our heartfelt thanks to all the private sector companies and Emirati talents who joined today’s conference. Your active participation and the rich discussions on the challenges and opportunities of Emiratisation in the private sector have significantly enriched our collective understanding and will guide our future initiatives."

Saleh Lootah, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the UAE Food and Beverage Manufacturers Group, added: "Today's conference has been instrumental in fostering direct interactions that bridge the gap between labor market needs and Emirati talents. These interactions are crucial for shaping a future where Emirati professionals are integral to the growth and innovation in the private sector."

The conference began with an insightful opening speech by Ahmad Al Falasi, General Manager of Partnership Relations at the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, who highlighted the strategic importance of the event for the future prosperity of the nation. His opening remarks set the tone for a day dedicated to fostering significant discussions on enhancing Emiratisation across various sectors.

The event featured a keynote address underscoring the essential role of private sector partnerships in enhancing Emiratisation. This was followed by a crucial policy update from Yousif Mohammed Bin Lahej Al Falasi, Senior Projects Manager at the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, titled "The Emirati Talent Lifecycle: A Journey from Education to Employment," which provided new strategies for integrating Emirati talent into the workforce effectively.

One of the day's highlights included a fireside chat, "Developing an Attractive Work Environment to Acquire the Best Minds and Talents," featuring Dr. Marilyn Maze, Executive Director of the Asia Pacific Career Development Association, and Dr. Allan Gatenby, President of the Asia Pacific Career Development Association, moderated by Praveen Parameswar, CEO of Lifology. This session delved into strategies for creating workplaces that attract and support top talent.

A panel discussion, "Aligning Education and Workforce for Building a Robust Career Management Ecosystem," moderated by Yousif Mohammed Bin Lahej Al Falasi Senior Projects Manager at the Emirati Human Resources Development Council, included distinguished panelists: Nancy Al Hamad, Founder and CEO of Bridge the Gap; Dr. Ajayakumar, Chief Operating Officer at Emircom; and Dr. Vidya Nandagopal, Director - Center of Executive Development at the University of Dubai. The discussion focused on aligning educational systems with market needs to ensure a sustainable career management system for Emiratis.

The conference concluded with a brainstorming session on "Practical Approaches and Innovative Strategies," led by the Emiratization Specialist under the ISHRAQ program at Dubai University. This session brought together distinguished participants including Ayesha Abdullah Burouk Almenhali, Fatima Ahmed Mohamed Ahmed Alnaqbi, Ameera Alhaddad, and Jamal Al Suwaidi. They shared their views and gathered information on the challenges and opportunities in Emiratisation. Their diverse perspectives and expertise contributed significantly to a rich discussion, generating a wide range of innovative ideas and practical solutions for advancing the Emiratisation agenda in the private sector.

The "Driving Emiratisation Practices & Partnerships" conference, a key initiative under the Ishraq program, has set a new standard for discussions on Emiratisation and initiated a series of follow-up activities aimed at enhancing the involvement of Emirati nationals in the workforce.

It is worth mentioning that the Emirati Human Resources Development Council in Dubai was established by a decree issued by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE. It includes representatives from both the government and private sectors, aiming to create a reference entity representing stakeholders involved in the development of Emirati human resources in the private sector in Dubai, ensuring an attractive and stimulating environment for attracting Emirati human resources, and ensuring the alignment of Emirati students' educational outcomes with the labor market requirements in the emirate according to strategic sectors.