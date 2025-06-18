Businesswoman Ameera Al-Taweel, Chairwoman of TIME Entertainment Company (TIME), said: "Our listing on the Parallel Market represents a strategic milestone that reflects our company's maturity and readiness for the next phase of growth. We have built a Saudi business model within the live events sector that meets global standards."

Al-Taweel added: "The events sector is vast and diverse. Our experience represents a successful model that has been built based on a global vision, capped with a Saudi identity, and is distinguished by specializing in producing and organizing major live events managed by a multi-skilled team of some of the best events professionals globally. Throughout our journey, we have been a trusted partner to numerous governmental, semi-governmental, and private entities. We believe that we represent a national choice that executes major global events and constantly works."

Commenting on the company listing and commencement of trading of its shares, Engineer Obada Awad, Chief Executive Officer of the company said: “TIME operates in line with a strategy targeting sustainable growth, and our strategy is based on considerable growth and expansion through our continuous monitoring of the market and analysis of available opportunities. We also place significant emphasis on sustainable operational improvement and diligent work to develop and launch premium and quality services that add real value to the market."

Time activities include producing and organizing major live events, serving multiple sectors such as sports, entertainment, culture, tourism, and conferences. It also provides a comprehensive and integrated suite of live event production and management services, not to mention specialized creative and consultancy solutions.