TOKYO — The second round of negotiations for the Free Trade Agreement between the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) countries and Japan wrapped up in the Japanese capital Tokyo on Friday.

The negotiations took place from June 30 to July 4, have been instrumental in working out major provisions of a free trade agreement between the two sides in the near future. A government delegation led by the General Authority of Foreign Trade attended the negotiations.



The discussions covered several topics, including goods, technical barriers, terms of services, financial and telecommunications services, movement of natural persons, intellectual property, dispute settlement, general provisions, rules of origin, and trade facilitation.



During this round, proposed texts were reviewed by both the Gulf and Japanese sides, with a focus on exploring trade opportunities, fostering trust and partnership, and identifying areas of cooperation and coordination. These efforts pave the way toward reaching a comprehensive final agreement in the upcoming rounds.



Deputy Governor of the General Authority for International Organizations and Agreements and Head of the Saudi Negotiating Team Farid Al-Asali said that the discussions addressed several topics of mutual importance. He expressed optimism about completing the remaining negotiation rounds and reaching an ambitious agreement that provides preferential access to goods and services. This, he said, would help increase the volume of trade between the two sides, reflect the depth of economic ties, reinforce investment cooperation, and support the Kingdom’s Vision 2030.



During a meeting with the Saudi Ambassador to Japan Dr. Ghazi Binzagr, Al-Asali emphasized that the free trade negotiations with Japan align with the Kingdom's commitment—alongside other GCC countries—to strengthening trade relations with Japan and advancing the goals of the Saudi-Japanese Vision 2030.



The Saudi delegation, headed by the General Authority of Foreign Trade, includes representatives from the Ministry of Energy, Ministry of Interior, Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources, Ministry of Environment, Water and Agriculture, Ministry of Investment, Ministry of Economy and Planning, Saudi Food and Drug Authority, Saudi Authority for Intellectual Property, Saudi Standards, Metrology and Quality Organization, Saudi Export Development Authority, Communications, Space and Technology Commission, Zakat, Tax and Customs Authority, and the Saudi Central Bank.



The General Authority of Foreign Trade works to enhance the Kingdom's international trade gains, increase its international presence, and its effective participation in a number of international organizations, to ensure the achievement of common goals and sustainable development.

