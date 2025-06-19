Outbound travel from the Asia Pacific region (APAC) is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% through 2029

Digital platforms and popular culture are driving travel behaviour

Localisation is key to attracting travellers from APAC, with destinations like Dubai and Saudi Arabia adopting market-specific strategies

Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is poised for significant tourism growth, with spending on international travel forecast to hit US$2.5 trillion and domestic travel to reach US$4.3 trillion by 2029, according to the latest data from Euromonitor International.

Outbound travel from APAC is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7%, with intra-regional journeys expected to account for 61% of all trips by the end of 2025. By 2029, one in three trips is anticipated to be outside the APAC region, with 75% of bookings set to be made online.

A high-impact panel discussion at Arabian Travel Market (ATM), brought together top industry minds to explore the future of travel in the APAC region. Moderated by Mingie Wang, Chief Correspondent at China Daily, the panel discussed traveller behaviour, digital transformation, and the resurgence of outbound travel, particularly from China, providing fascinating insights into this key global market.

Panelists included Alhasan Aldabbagh, President of APAC Markets, Saudi Tourism Authority; Gary Bowerman, Founder of Check-in Asia; Boon Sian Chai, Managing Director and Vice President of International Markets at Trip.com Group; and Shahab Shayan, Regional Director Asia Pacific at Department of Economy and Tourism.

During the session they highlighted a shift in purchasing decisions across the APAC region, driven by experiential travel, digitalisation, and a growing desire for cultural immersion.

Danielle Curtis, Exhibition Director ME, Arabian Travel Market, said: “More than 60% of travellers are booking trips around concerts and sporting events, while over 40% are influenced by digital platforms such as TikTok. Interestingly, film and television are also playing a significant role, evidenced by a rise in bookings to Thailand following the popularity of The White Lotus.”

According to a recent report compiled by Tourism Economics on behalf of ATM, tourism nights from Asia Pacific and Africa are on track to more than double between 2025 and 2030. The number of tourism nights, specifically from China to the Middle East, is expected to grow by 189% through 2030, and APAC source markets are set to account for the largest share of business nights in the region, with India, in particular, gaining importance.

In addition, travellers from APAC record the highest spend per person per day globally, at a rate of US$300, across various tourism sectors, including accommodation, food and beverage, and retail. This high level of expenditure is mainly driven by Chinese travellers whose strong purchasing power continues to shape global travel trends.

The Dubai Economic Agenda, D33, is key to ensuring the emirate’s strategic success in APAC markets, with a focus on market segmentation and storytelling. By tailoring messaging for platforms such as the video-sharing website Bilibili and the social networking and e-commerce platform Red Note, and leveraging strong air links through carriers like Emirates and flydubai, Dubai’s tourism authorities continue to position the city as a relevant, accessible, and aspirational destination for travellers across Asia.

As a newcomer to APAC tourism markets, Saudi Arabia has adopted a highly localised approach, as outlined during the discussion. Recognising the diversity of the region, which comprises 49 distinct countries, tourism authorities in the Kingdom study each source market closely, from dietary preferences to cultural nuances, tailoring travel experiences accordingly. This strategy is supported by partnerships with media, trade, and research bodies to ensure that Saudi Arabia’s offerings resonate authentically with travellers across the region.

Curtis added: “Technology is playing an increasingly pivotal role in travel decision-making across the APAC region, with consumers relying heavily on digital tools, social media, and AI. Mobile-first planning is transforming how travellers research and book trips, although the digital landscape varies significantly from country to country. One constant across the region is the importance of trust, particularly in peer-generated content, which continues to influence traveller choices at every stage of the journey.”

Panellists also cited sustainability as a key consideration for younger generations in the APAC region, with research from Trip.com indicating that 30-40% of Gen Y and millennial travellers are willing to pay more for eco-friendly travel. For these consumers, sustainability extends beyond carbon offsets and environmental protection, encompassing support for local culture and heritage.

