Mohamed Al Musharrkh: Japan is a vital partner in our efforts to advance a more sustainable and innovation-driven global economy.

Seminar aims to strengthen partnerships in technology, innovation, smart solutions and advanced industries.

The 4-day Japan tour includes IIS’s visits to centres in Tokyo & Osaka that nurture business accelerators, start-up ecosystems, research and innovation.

Trade between Japan and Sharjah reached approximately AED 1.035 billion in 2024.

90 Japanese companies operate in Sharjah’s free zones, and 19 on the mainland.

Tokyo: The Sharjah FDI Office (Invest in Sharjah) is organising a high-level business seminar in Tokyo, titled “Discover Sharjah” to showcase the emirate’s diverse investment opportunities - particularly in technology, smart solutions and advanced industries - to the Japanese business community.

The seminar is organised in collaboration with the Japan External Trade Organisation (JETRO). It is part of the entity’s 4-day visit to Japan from June 18 to 21, during which the Invest in Sharjah delegates are meeting with officials from Tokyo’s and Osaka’s chambers of commerce and innovation, as well as senior executives from Japan's leading corporations.

Visit explores opportunities to merge Emirati and Japanese expertise in key sectors

During its visit, the Invest in Sharjah delegates are holding meetings in Tokyo and Osaka with Creww, which supports the growth of entrepreneurs through a smart platform, and with Plug and Play Japan, a company specialized in driving innovation within large organizations to help them thrive in a fast-changing business landscape. Discussions focus on potential joint projects, and enabling access to Japanese financing models.

Commenting on the visit, H.E. Mohamed Juma Al Musharrkh, CEO of Invest in Sharjah, said: “Our visit reaffirms Sharjah’s continued commitment to fostering strategic partnerships in future-focussed sectors with the world’s leading economies. We regard Japan as a vital partner in our efforts to advance a more sustainable and innovation-driven global economy.”

He added: “The Discover Sharjah seminar enables us to discover new prospects for collaboration in technology, and advanced manufacturing. It also allows us a closer look into Japanese innovation ecosystems and business accelerators. We are confident that as we continue to align the new and emerging strengths within Sharjah’s and Japan’s business environments, we will build on our robust foundation of cooperation with long-term projects and strategic investments.”

Forum spotlights Sharjah as a leading gateway for sustainable investment in Asia

The seminar highlights the strategic advantages of investing in Sharjah’s free zones, which offer competitive incentives aimed at attracting investment across key sectors. Discussions highlight significant prospects for collaboration in innovation, technology and the development of advanced technology industries. Participants are also exploring strategies to streamline licensing processes and facilitate the flow of capital within a stable and business-friendly environment that promotes sustainability and long-term growth.

A legacy of cooperation

The visit is a testament to the longstanding relations between the UAE and Japan, which began with the establishment of diplomatic ties in 1972 and have been further strengthened by the Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (CEPA). Sharjah remains a preferred destination for Japanese investors and businesses. In 2024, trade between Japan and Sharjah reached AED 1.035 billion, with 90 Japanese companies operating in Sharjah’s free zones and 19 on the mainland. Bilateral non-oil trade between the UAE and Japan exceeded $17.7 billion during the same period.

Invest in Sharjah is dedicated to enhancing the emirate’s global investment status. It organizes business seminars in key cities worldwide and within Sharjah, offering a platform for investors, officials, and private sector partners to explore opportunities, review projects, foster partnerships, and exchange insights on government initiatives and legislative updates, driving economic growth and strengthening international relations.