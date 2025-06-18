Ajman: His Highness Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman and Chairman of the Executive Council, on Tuesday attended the closing ceremony of the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Championship. The event, hosted from June 15 to 17 at the Emirates Hospitality Centre in Ajman, brought together over 350 athletes from 23 countries.

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi stated that Ajman’s hosting of this major continental event represents a significant step forward, underscoring the international community’s confidence in the emirate and its ability to organise sporting events in accordance with the highest global standards.

His Highness emphasised that the championship showcased Ajman's advanced infrastructure, as well as its organisational and human capacities, which qualify it to host sporting events of all scales.

His Highness added: “We take pride in the remarkable success of this championship, both in terms of organisation and technical execution — a success made possible by the seamless collaboration among all relevant entities — led by the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, which demonstrated its ability to deliver a world-class hosting experience.”

His Highness further stated: "Today, sports represent a core pillar of Ajman Vision 2030, given their role in enhancing the quality of life, stimulating tourism, and supporting the local economy.”

His Highness also highlighted the importance of building on this achievement to move forward in hosting more high-profile international events, strengthening Ajman’s presence on the global sports map, and reinforcing its position as a preferred destination for athletes and visitors from around the world.

His Highness concluded by saying, "We look forward to hosting the World Bodybuilding Championship in Ajman in 2026, a new milestone that will reflect our continued commitment to advancing sports and developing the infrastructure needed to welcome the world’s top talent in this field.”

The closing ceremony was attended by Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development; Sheikh Abdullah bin Hamad bin Saif Al Sharqi, Chairman of the Emirates Body Building and Fitness Federation; and several senior officials from regional and international sports federations.

The championship was successfully hosted through the collaborative efforts of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, and the Asian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation. With a strong focus on delivering excellence, the Department ensured that the event met the highest international standards, reinforcing Ajman’s position as a leading destination for world-class sports events and tourism.

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi praised the outstanding success of the championship, noting its crucial role in elevating Ajman’s position on the international sporting stage. He highlighted the strategic impact of the event, stating: “This prestigious championship provided an exceptional opportunity to showcase Ajman’s organisational expertise, as well as its rich cultural and tourism appeal. In line with the vision of our leadership, it reaffirmed our dedication toward setting a benchmark in hosting premier sporting events in the region and abroad. By seamlessly merging sports with tourism, the event highlighted Ajman’s state-of-the-art infrastructure while contributing significantly to the local economy and reviving both the tourism and hospitality industries."

H.E. Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, said: “This championship clearly reflected our ability to deliver world-class events and showcased the outstanding quality of Ajman’s tourism landscape. It demonstrates the strength of partnerships, especially between the Ajman Department of Tourism Development and the UAE Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation, in achieving excellence. Events like this support our strategic vision of advancing both tourism and sports sectors, ensuring Ajman remains fully prepared to host international competitions while maintaining the highest standards. It not only strengthens the emirate’s position as a global hub for major events but also underscores our unwavering commitment to excellence in the international arena.”

H.H. Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman, awarded the countries across various categories at the closing ceremony. The UAE won the first place in the men's semi-pro master category, Syria took the second position, and Oman took the third. In the fitness challenge — best team bodybuilding category, Jordan secured the first place, while the UAE and Mongolia took the second and third positions, respectively.. In the men's semi-pro bodybuilding category, the UAE secured the first place, while Saudi Arabia and Oman settled for the second and third positions, respectively.

The meticulously hosted championship witnessed the gathering of top bodybuilding athletes from across Asia, competing for coveted titles across multiple categories, and also drew strong public engagement. The dedicated efforts of the organisers, coupled with the support of Ajman's world-class infrastructure, have solidified the emirate's position as a leading global destination for major sporting events and international championships.

Notably, Ajman is set to host the World Bodybuilding Championship in 2026.

