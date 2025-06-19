The camp will offer a dynamic schedule of educational activities and interactive experiences over the three weeks

Dubai: Museum of the Future’s ‘Future Heroes Summer Camp’ returns for its fourth year in a row. The camp offers a vibrant lineup of educational activities, hands-on workshops and interactive experiences for children from ages 6 to 13.

This three-week camp, from 21 July to 7 August 2025, is designed to spark creativity and curiosity. Each week explores a different theme and focuses on elements like sustainability, innovation, space science, and entrepreneurship, while also fostering personal development skills, helping children to think big.

Participants will be grouped by age to ensure tailored, age-appropriate activities that match their developmental stage and keep them actively engaged.

This year’s program explores key focus areas such as the environment, innovation, space exploration and business development. Children will engage in real-world challenges and discussions inspired by global issues like climate change, robotics, interactive storytelling, and entrepreneurship, all within an inspiring, hands-on learning environment at the heart of the Museum of the Future.

Campers will also be given the opportunity to design smart applications, program robots, experiment with 3D printing and engage with a range of different inspiring personalities.

This summer camp reflects the Museum of the Future’s mission as a platform for knowledge and a hub for innovation. It supports the museum’s vision of empowering the next generation of future-makers, equipping them with crucial skills in design thinking, leadership and communication, all in line with Dubai’s vision to be a global leader in innovation and creativity.

The ‘Future Heroes Summer Camp’ invites the next generation to explore immersive learning experiences and to become tomorrow’s changemakers.

Registration for the ‘Future Heroes Summer Camp’ is now open through the museum’s official website: https://museumofthefuture.ae/en/special-program/future-heroes