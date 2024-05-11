Muscat: The Ministry of Education, The British Embassy, Outward Bound Oman and celebrate the closing of the “Climate Shapers” programme at Outward Bound Oman, Muscat Training Centere. This programme aimed to equip 50 school students aged 12–16 years old with a deeper understanding of sustainability's importance, as well as the causes and impacts of climate change. Emphasizing solutions, mitigation, and opportunities was at the core of this initiative.

The ceremony celebrated the “Climate Shapers” graduates, attended by His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Khamis Ambusaidi, Her Excellency Dr. Liane Saunders, the British Ambassador in Oman, His Excellency Dr. Abdulla Ali Al Amri, the Chairman of the Environment Authority, programme graduates, and parents.

Regarding this event, His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Khamis Ambusaidi, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Education for Education, stated "This collaboration stems from our continuous commitment to empowering future generations with the necessary skills to confront various challenges. The 'On the Green Path' program focuses on increasing students' awareness of several environmental issues and enhancing the life skills required in our ever-evolving world. A group of students had a unique experience in the Eastern Sands aimed at augmenting their scientific knowledge gained from the Green Schools program through experiential learning in an outdoor environment."

The programme intended to empower young Omanis with the knowledge to positively impact, influence, and inspire the communities around them. Utilizing Outward Bound Oman's training centers in the Sharqiyah Desert and Jabal Akhdar.

Outward Bound Oman, established in Oman in May 2009 by founding partners Dentons, Shell, and Suhail Bahwan, is supported by many leading corporates in Oman as part of their social investment programme. It is part of an international network that utilizes challenging outdoor journeys to develop the national talent of Oman. Each year, approximately 200,000 people worldwide take part in an Outward Bound course in one of 34 countries.

Outward Bound Oman offers a variety of courses tailored to different age groups. Beginning with school students through the Skills for Life courses, it focuses on enhancing the employability of young people throughout the Sultanate. Additionally, it provides Next Generation courses for University Students and Job Seekers. Corporate courses are custom designed for employed individuals to meet the unique requirements of their companies.

