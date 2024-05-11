Dubai, UAE: Dubai Culture and Arts Authority (Dubai Culture) is providing a series of innovative workshops for all community members across various ages through its School of Life project this month. The programme, taking place at Al Safa Art & Design Library, Al Twar Public Library and Al Rashidiya Public Library includes workshops aimed at developing competencies and honing skills in storytelling, photography, agriculture, sign language, and more. This aligns with the Authority's efforts to create a sustainable creative environment in Dubai Public Libraries.

Al Safa Art & Design Library will host the ‘Let's Talk About the Photo’ workshop, where photographer Ola Al Louz will introduce participants to different types of photographs, angles of capturing photos and editing methods using specialised software. Both Al Rashidiya Public Library and Al Safa Art & Design Library will hold ‘The Little Farmer’ workshops to educate children about the importance of farming, its tools, and the best ways to farm.

Al Twar Public Library, in collaboration with the Dubai Club for People of Determination, will delve into the rich world of sign language, learning its complexity and understanding its importance as a vital means of communication with People of Determination.

As part of the Library Talks initiative, Umm Suqeim Public Library will host author Sabah Dibi to discuss her story ‘The Pencil Who Found Himself’ published by Dubai Foundation for Women and Children, where she will highlight a set of values, the importance of self-confidence, and facing bullying in its various forms.