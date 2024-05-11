Ajman boasts several leading global hospitality brands and luxurious 5-star hotels

Hotel managers in Ajman commend the emirate's benefits and the exceptional experiences it provides to visitors

Ajman, United Arab Emirates: Ajman continues to captivate global travelers with its array of experiences, cultural richness, and sporting ventures available year-round. The emirate's allure lies in its picturesque beaches, natural reserves, historic landmarks, and numerous museums, complemented by abundant parks, traditional markets, and family-friendly recreational pursuits.

His Excellency Mahmood Khaleel Alhashmi, Director General of the Ajman Department of Tourism Development, reaffirmed the department's dedication to showcasing Ajman's appeal and bolstering its global tourism standing. Reflecting on Ajman Tourism's participation in the Arabian Travel Market 2024, he stated, "Our ongoing mission is to highlight Ajman's diverse attractions and its array of international hotel brands renowned for their exceptional services, drawing visitors worldwide seeking unique experiences and comfort."

Alhashmi emphasized the expanding hospitality sector, with over fifty hotel establishments offering more than four thousand rooms, ranging from opulent five-star resorts to cozy hotel apartments. This extensive range caters to diverse guest preferences, ensuring a seamless and delightful experience for all visitors to Ajman.

Elias Chakhtoura, General Manager of Fairmont Ajman and Fujairah, highlighted ongoing collaboration with Ajman Tourism to elevate guests' experiences in the emirate. He emphasized providing a luxurious stay through their spacious, meticulously designed rooms featuring balconies and enchanting panoramic beach views, ideal for families seeking a tranquil environment for rest and relaxation. Chakhtoura assured that this commitment ensures an unforgettable experience for visitors to the Emirate of Ajman.

Iftikhar Hamdani, Area General Manager of Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel, commented: “We are thrilled to witness the remarkable success of Bahi Ajman Palace Hotel in year 2023 & for the first quarter of 2024. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and sustainability, the hotel has achieved unprecedented levels of occupancy and profitability, setting new industry standards. The strong team at Bahi Ajman, in collaboration with Ajman Department of Tourism Development, is driving prosperity and sustainable operations in our beautiful destination. Together, we are showcasing Ajman's unique offerings on a global stage, making a lasting impact at roadshows and international exhibitions. Ajman Tourism visionary leadership is truly instrumental in elevating our hotel and promoting the allure of Ajman to the world. Our summer occupancy is picking up & we have no doubt that we will continue our winter trends to achieve our set goals for summer 2024.”

For his part, Mayan Dhawan, General Manager of The Oberoi, emphasized that the Emirate of Ajman draws visitors seeking unique experiences away from urban turmoil, and the hotel is committed to collaborating with Ajman Tourism to enhance visitors' experiences. He highlighted the hotel's dedication to offering distinctive experiences within the tranquil oasis of Al Zorah, featuring delightful beaches and sands that invite enjoyment of diverse recreational activities.

Recep Pamukcu, General Manager of Ajman Hotel, said: "Ajman Hotel is proud to be the first hotel established in the emirate, and we're excited to continue our partnership with Ajman Tourism to highlight the many benefits of the emirate and the exceptional experience provided by Ajman Hotel to our guests. Our property features a vast beachfront and scenic sands, guaranteeing privacy and ultimate comfort for our visitors. Currently, we are undergoing an expansion phase, incorporating multiple villas and enhancing our existing rooms. This expansion further solidifies our position as the preferred destination for guests seeking both short and long-term stays."

Chady Kanaan, General Manager of Radisson Blu Hotel, Ajman, praised Ajman Tourism for its unwavering support during the hotel's global tours and promotional campaigns. He added: “Radisson Blu Ajman stands out as the sole five-star hotel nestled in the heart of the Emirate of Ajman, offering a selection of 148 rooms and suites meticulously designed to provide guests with unparalleled comfort. The hotel also features diverse restaurants catering to various tastes and is conveniently located near prominent attractions in the emirate such as City Center Ajman and Al Zorah Golf Club."

About Ajman Department of Tourism Development

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) aims to promote the touristic attractions across the emirate, and shedding light on the unique elements that Ajman has to offer as one of the leading travel destinations in the UAE.

The department works on developing strategies to improve local, regional, and international tourism in the emirate through planning and implementing global campaigns for tourism promotion, organizing and participating in conferences and exhibitions, regulating and developing the tourism industry, and improving the capacities and services of the tourism facilities and businesses operating in the emirate.

Ajman Department of Tourism Development (ADTD) is responsible for setting regulations and legislations required to organize the tourism sector in the emirate, finding the appropriate tourism standards and services provided to tourists, and issuing licenses for travel and tourism agencies and administering their efficiency.

Web: https://visit-ajman.ae/en-ajmantourism