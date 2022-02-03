PHOTO
Dubai, United Arab Emirates – The 50/50 Vision NFT from BinSina has been released as part of the pharmacy’s tribute to the UAE’s 50th anniversary – and has already attracted considerable attention.
BinSina, the country’s oldest pharmacy chain, originally captured the golden jubilee spirit by using traditional media. It created a mural that told the country’s story, evolution and progress in the past 50 years. That mural was showcased in its 120 shop windows.
BinSina then wanted to capture the forward looking spirit of the 50th anniversary by using a new form of media, turning the mural into a non-fungible token – better known as an NFT.
Adding effects and animations to the mural design, LivingRoom transformed it into a memorable work of art that appeals to the digital marketplace. It then created a MetaMask wallet and uploaded the NFT on OpenSea. News of the launch was seeded and started spreading on popular social spaces, including Reddit, Quora and Twitter, where LivingRoom is constantly engaging with niche groups in the ‘metaverse’ – eventually being highlighted as one of the top NFT influencers on Twitter in the region. Its Discord server even had a boost of 500+ new members shortly after its OpenSea release.
“It is interesting to see if this new art form can be a new revenue stream for clients. There is the potential to see a massive return on investment by turning good advertising into great art,” said Seyoan Vela, Chief Creative Officer at LivingRoom.
The potential for clients to turn advertising into NFTs remains to be seen, but this could be the first of a new norm. The metaverse – a hypothetical universe of interconnected virtual worlds – has the potential to shake up marketing the same way the internet did, with clients and their agencies having a new challenge and a new opportunity. Agencies, which have only relatively recently adapted to social and content creation, will in the near future have to incorporate the increasing development of AI and the employment of VR and AR in their communication solutions.
As one of the first NFT creators in the region from the communications community, LivingRoom tries to inspire and build a community for local-based NFT artists of today and tomorrow.
The auction is now happening on OpenSea via Ethereum.
OpenSea: https://opensea.io/collection/50-50-vision
-Ends-
© Press Release 2022
Disclaimer: The contents of this press release was provided from an external third party provider. This website is not responsible for, and does not control, such external content. This content is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither this website nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this press release.
The press release is provided for informational purposes only. The content does not provide tax, legal or investment advice or opinion regarding the suitability, value or profitability of any particular security, portfolio or investment strategy. Neither this website nor our affiliates shall be liable for any errors or inaccuracies in the content, or for any actions taken by you in reliance thereon. You expressly agree that your use of the information within this article is at your sole risk.
To the fullest extent permitted by applicable law, this website, its parent company, its subsidiaries, its affiliates and the respective shareholders, directors, officers, employees, agents, advertisers, content providers and licensors will not be liable (jointly or severally) to you for any direct, indirect, consequential, special, incidental, punitive or exemplary damages, including without limitation, lost profits, lost savings and lost revenues, whether in negligence, tort, contract or any other theory of liability, even if the parties have been advised of the possibility or could have foreseen any such damages.