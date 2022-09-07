Ivanhoe Mines is proud to sponsor the keynote event on the Canada-Africa Chamber of Business’ (www.CanadaAfrica.ca) upcoming calendar in Johannesburg, under the theme Leading from Africa: Toward a new global era enabled through Canada-Africa Collaboration.

For a second year in a row, Ivanhoe Mines is working with the Chamber to address challenges and advance opportunities for enhanced Canada-Africa trade and investment that will contribute to shared and sustained economic benefits. The three-day conference in Johannesburg, with in-person live addresses from the Toronto conference location, will also be available virtually, at no cost. Please visit http://www.CanadaAfrica.ca for more information.

Kgalema Motlanthe, former President of South Africa and an Ivanhoe Mines director, is among those addressing government and private sector leaders at the forum. Mr. Motlanthe was President of South Africa between 2008 and 2009, and then served as Deputy President from 2009 to 2014. He was Deputy President of the ruling African National Congress (ANC) from 2007 until 2012, and Secretary-General of the ANC from 1997 to 2007. He joined the Ivanhoe Mines board as a non-executive director in 2018.

“As a Canadian mining company with a portfolio of tier-one assets in Southern Africa, we are proof of the benefits that can flow from international cooperation,” said Robert Friedland, Founder and Executive Co-Chair of Ivanhoe Mines. “Africa has exceptional potential with a growing, young, and vibrant population, strategic shipping and logistic opportunities, as well as an abundant endowment of vital minerals required to decarbonize the global economy and fulfil the commitment to a zero-emissions world.

“Ivanhoe, alongside our partners, is committed to re-inventing mining and creating economic opportunities that support African families and communities, in close collaboration with the Democratic Republic of Congo and South African governments, while also generating industry-leading returns on international investment capital. We look forward to our continued partnerships on the African continent and believe there will be many more successes in terms of mineral discovery and development ... the best is truly yet to come.”

Garreth Boor, President of The Canada-Africa Chamber of Business, commented: “We are excited to once again welcome delegates from across Canada and Africa, as well as our VIPs and delegates in Johannesburg and Toronto participating virtually. Thanks to Ivanhoe Mines for their support for a second year running. We are once again bringing together leaders showcasing global successes, driven by Canada-Africa collaboration – alongside the massive potential on offer.’’

Building on the success of the Chamber’s 2021 forum, Africa Accelerating 2022 will be a hybrid event, with participation open to all virtually owing to the generous support of 6ix, whose mission is to ‘’unlock social mobility on a global scale by empowering anyone, from anywhere, to invest in anything.”

6ix founder and CEO Daniel Barankin commented: “We are driven by our conviction that Africa holds phenomenal growth prospects for investors in Canada and around the world.”

View Africa Accelerating 2021, which welcomed Prime Minister Trudeau and President Motlanthe among a range of leading voices over three days, joined by thousands of registered attendees – More (https://bit.ly/3L7nKyB)