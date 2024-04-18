Saudi Arabia has stepped up field inspection of mining sites to prevent offences and ensure compliance with authorised mining operations, a newspaper said on Thursday.

The Industry and Mineral Resources Ministry made a record 713 visits to mines across the Kingdom in March to check adhere by companies awarded exploration and development licenses, the London-based Saudi daily Asharqalawsat said.

“We intend to continue such visits to follow-up mining projects and activities through the Kingdom to protect the sector and prevent illegal practices….we are determined to preserve our national mineral wealth and ensure it is well exploited,” the paper quoted a Ministry’s spokesperson Jarrah Al-Jarrah as saying.

Saudi Arabia, the world’s dominant oil exporter, has awarded scores of mining projects since it began enforcing a landmark mine investment law four years ago.

(Writing by Nadim Kawach; Editing by Anoop Menon)

