Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has awarded four companies salt ore exploration licenses in the Ras Al-Quraya region of Eastern Province.

The licenses were granted to Khalid Al-Zahid and Sons Company, Ibrahim Al-Issa and Partner Salt Company, Riyadh Salt Manufacturing Company and Rastan Industry Company.

The ministry received six applications, of which one qualified and one failed to meet the requirements, said the ministry’s official spokesman, Jarrah bin Mohammed Al-Jarrah, in a statement published on the social messaging platform X.

Ras Al-Qarya complex is a coastal area located nearly four kilometres from the sea. Salt ore is naturally exposed in some locations on its surface or is deposited in the stratified form.

The raw salt is suitable for industrial use in the manufacturing and petrochemical industries, the production of high-purity refined table salt, and salt for the food industries.

