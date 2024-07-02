Almasane Alkobra Mining Co. (AMAK) said it has won a manganese ore exploration license from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources for an area of 20.7 square kilometers in the Al-Baha region.

The license was issued on July 1, 2024 and is valid until June 30, 2029, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Tuesday.

The company will carry out the requisite studies and exploration work during the statutory period to ensure the availability of the required raw materials.

Last month, AMAK won two base metals and precious metals exploration licenses in the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources’ round 5 bidding.

