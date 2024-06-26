Almasane Alkobra Mining Company (AMAK) has won two strategic base metals and precious metals exploration licenses in the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources’ round 5 bidding.

The details are as follows:

Exploration license of Al-Hijra

Ore type: zinc, copper, lead, gold, and silver

License location: Aseer Region

License area: 274 sq km

The site is beside the Almasane West exploration license and near the current mining license—AlMasane Mine—from which base metals (zinc, copper) and precious metals (gold, silver) are extracted. It covers a total area of 42.47 sq km.

Exploration license of Jabal Qaran

Ore Type: copper, lead and gold

License location: Najran Region

License area: 57.72 sq km

The location is near the Kutam exploration license, covering a total area of 20.67 sq km.

AMAK will carry out the necessary exploration studies during the statutory period to ensure the required raw materials are available.

Earlier, Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources announced 6 companies as qualified bidders for the Fifth Round of Exploration Licensing across six mining sites.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

Subscribe to our Projects' PULSE newsletter that brings you trustworthy news, updates and insights on project activities, developments, and partnerships across sectors in the Middle East and Africa.