Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced 6 companies as the qualified bidders for the Fifth Round of Exploration Licensing across six mining sites.

The sites represent a total area of 1,000 square kilometres, the Ministry said in a post on its X account on Wednesday.

The 6 bidders and sites are as follows:

Discover Arabia Mining Company - Al Halahilah site in Najran region Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company (AMAK) – Jalabl Qaran in Najran region Eqleed Group and Indotan Mining Company alliance – Makman Hjab in Riyadh region Saudi Arabian Mining Company (Maaden)- An Nimas in Aseer region Royal Roads Arabia Company – Al Miyah in Makkah region AMAK – Al-Hijra in Aseer region

These sites are potentially rich in gold, silver, copper, zinc and lead and will benefit from funding by the Industrial Development Fund of 75 percent of exploration costs.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

