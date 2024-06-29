Muscat: Developmental work on a string of key copper mining projects is making headway at various locations around Oman, positioning the country as an emerging producer of a critically important metal at the heart of the global energy transition.

On Thursday, Al Hadeetha Resources – an Omani-Australian joint venture – announced the successful shipment of a second consignment of copper concentrate from its newly launched Al Washihi Majaza mine in Oman’s North Al Sharqiyah Governorate.

The shipment yielded 174 metric tonnes (MT) of copper, representing a 25 per cent increase over the maiden shipment’s yield of 139 MT of the metal. Around 11.5 kilos of associated gold were also recovered between the two shipments, opening up a new revenue stream from the mine.

In a statement, Al Hadeetha Resources, owned 51 per cent by Australian mining firm Alara Resources, welcomed the start of cashflow from the copper and gold sales. Global commodities group Trafigura is the offtaker of copper concentrate for a period of eight years from the start of production. Significantly, the Al Washihi-Majaza project is one of an array of copper mines, which are prepped for commercialisation.

When they come on stream within a year or two, they will bolster Oman’s status as a globally significant copper producer with the potential to spur investments in refining, copper alloying and other downstream value-adding industries.

Leading this new thrust in copper production is Minerals Development Oman (MDO), the mining sector investment arm of Oman Investment Authority (OIA). Three major MDO-backed copper mining projects are advancing at different locations in north Oman.

Notable is Mazoon Mining, which is developing a copper ore project in the Wilayat of Yanqul in Al Dhahirah Governorate. Covering an area of 19.8 km2, concession 1-A12 hosts five mines with copper ore reserves estimated at 22.9 million tonnes.

According to details shared by the Ministry of Energy and Minerals in its newly released 2023 Annual Report, a Final Investment Decision (FID) adopted in February 2023 has effectively greenlighted the implementation of the project. Actual construction work commenced in February this year, marking the start of a 30-months implementation phase.

In North Al Batinah Governorate, Oman Mining Company is pressing ahead with the development of the Al Aseel and Al Bayda mines in Block 4, home to an estimated 2.78 million tonnes of copper ore. Parent company MDO has tapped local mining firm Mawarid Mining for the processing of the copper ore at the latter’s processing plant at Wadi Al Jizzi. Groundbreaking on the Block 4 mines was marked earlier this year.

In the nearby Wilayat of Al Khabourah, MDO is preparing to bring into production its Al Ghuzayn copper mining project, targeting over 6 million tonnes of copper ore. The ore will also be processed at Wadi al Jizzi copper concentration plant, according to the Ministry’s Annual Report.

