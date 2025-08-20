Arab Finance: The Ministry of Petroleum and Mineral Resources is preparing to implement a nationwide geological survey and inventory program using advanced technology to map Egypt’s mining potential, as per a statement.

The program aims to provide comprehensive geological data to investors interested in the mining sector.

Minister of Petroleum Karim Badawi explained that the survey is part of the government’s efforts to develop the mining system, which also includes the creation of a digital portal for geological data and investment opportunities, modeled after the Egypt Upstream Gateway (EUG).

The new platform will allow investors quick and easy access to information.

