RIYADH — Bandar Al-Khorayef, Saudi Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources, affirmed that the “National Minerals Program” will be a powerful and supportive tool for enhancing the quality and efficiency of supply chains, and ensuring the continuous supply for local industries and major projects.



He noted that it will play an active role in driving the growth paths of the sector and exploiting the Kingdom’s mineral wealth.



The Council of Ministers approved the establishment of the program during its session on Tuesday, chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.



The program, affiliated with the ministry, aims to enhance the efficiency and adequacy of current and future mineral supply chains and ensure their continuity at the regional and global levels, as part of the country’s efforts to maximize the value realized from the sector.



Al-Khorayef explained that the establishment of the program underscores the leadership’s interest in the sector. He said that Saudi Arabia seeks to develop mineral value chains so that mining becomes the third pillar of the national industry.



The country aims to leverage its geographical location, one of the most significant major trade intersections, supported by a broad base of developed, integrated, and diverse infrastructure, to support economic development and its future sustainability both regionally and globally.



He pointed out that the program will work to unify the key roles among various entities fundamentally, bridge existing gaps to ensure the continuity of mineral supply chains, build local capacities, contribute to exploration processes, and provide industrial supplies to ensure their continuous supply for local industries and major projects.

