MUSCAT - A new bulk minerals port planned at Al Shuwaimiyah on Oman’s southern coast is targeted to come into operation in the first half of 2029, paving the way for the large-scale export of Omani industrial minerals — such as gypsum and limestone — to international markets.

Under agreements signed on Monday, November 17, 2025, Minerals Development Oman (MDO), the mining and minerals investment arm of Oman Investment Authority (OIA) and JSW Overseas FZE, a subsidiary of leading Indian port operator JSW Infrastructure, have joined hands to develop the greenfield port facility as a dedicated minerals export terminal.

In a statement, JSW Overseas FZE announced that it had entered into a Share Subscription and Purchase Agreement with a special purpose vehicle (SPV) named South Minerals Port Company SAOC, established by MDO to develop and operate the terminal. Under this agreement, the Indian partner acquired a 51% stake in South Minerals Port Company, with MDO retaining the remaining 49%.

The Port SPV has been set up to spearhead the development and operation of the port facility, which will support the South Minerals Project in the Dhofar Governorate.

“Under the terms of the transaction, the Port SPV will develop and operate a new port facility with a capacity of 27 million tonnes per annum (MTPA). The total project capital expenditure is estimated at $419 million. Construction is expected to span 36 months, with the commencement of commercial operations (COD) targeted for the first half of calendar year 2029”, JSW Overseas FZE stated.

It quoted Sajjan Jindal, Chairman of JSW Group, as saying: “Our collaboration with Minerals Development Oman (MDO) marks a proud milestone in strengthening the historic ties between India and the Sultanate of Oman. This strategic investment will lay the foundation for deeper trade connectivity and economic cooperation. Together, we aim to build world-class assets that strengthen our long-term partnership and set a new benchmark for regional growth”.

According to JSW Infrastructure, Oman’s prime position along major international shipping lanes — supported by its modern logistics infrastructure and close access to high-growth markets in South Asia, Southeast Asia and East Africa — positions the Sultanate of Oman as a natural centre for mineral exports. With substantial deposits of limestone, gypsum and dolomite — key raw materials for India’s steel and cement sectors — the country holds significant export advantages.

The proposed minerals port is set to become a critical gateway, enabling the efficient movement of bulk minerals from MDO’s concessions while enhancing supply-chain performance and strengthening regional trade connectivity, it added.

For JSW Infrastructure, currently the second-largest private port operator in India, the pact with MDO further expands its footprint in the GCC. The company operates a 465,000-cubic-metre liquid tank storage facility in Fujairah (UAE) and manages operations at two dry bulk terminals in Fujairah and Dibba. In India, the company operates 10 ports and terminal concessions with a total cargo-handling capacity of 177 million tonnes per annum, covering dry bulk, breakbulk, liquid bulk, gases and containers.

According to MDO, the South Minerals Project will help unlock and commercialise the vast mineral potential of three concessions covering a total area of 1,500 km² in the Wilayat of Shaleem and Al Hallaniyat Islands, Dhofar Governorate. While a deepwater terminal will handle exports of the bulk minerals, the project will also open opportunities for investment in downstream industries. It will reinforce value-added supply chains that support regional industrial expansion and fuel economic diversification, positioning the region for sustained long-term growth.

2025 © All right reserved for Oman Establishment for Press, Publication and Advertising (OEPPA) Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

