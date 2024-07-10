Mohammed Hadi Al Rasheed and Partners Company (Al Rasheed) has obtained a mining license for high-silica from the Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources.

The license is valued from July 9, 2024 to July 8, 2044, the company said in a statement to the Saudi stock exchange on Wednesday.

The total area under the license is 9.6 million square metres.

The license will enhance operational capabilities and support plans to boost production capabilities, Al Rasheed added.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

