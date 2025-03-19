Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced the winning companies for its first mineralised belts licensing round, covering Jabal Sayid and Al-Hajjar sites.



The winning companies include Noring Ajlan & Brothers Mining Company for the Southern Al-Hijjar site and a consortium of ARTAR, Gold and Minerals Ltd and Jacaranda for the Northern Al-Hajar site, the ministry said in a post on Linkedin.



India’s Vedanta bagged the first exploration license for the Jabal Sayid belt, while a consortium of Ajlan & Brothers and China’s Zijin Mining Group Ltd won the second exploration license for the Jabal Sayid belt.

Seventeen companies including consortiums were pre-qualified for the round, according to a November 2024 Zawya Projects report.

In July 2024, the ministry invited local and international exploration and mining companies to bid for the first mineral belts that span 4,788 square kilometers.



The Ministry announced the offering of 50,000 square kilometres of mineralised belts containing gold, copper, and zinc during the fourth edition of the Future Minerals Forum held in January.

(Editing by Anoop Menon) (anoop.menon@lseg.com)

