Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced the pre-qualified bidders for five exploration licenses in the country’s first mineralised belts at the Jabal Sayid Medina and Al-Hajar Aseer regions.
The qualified bidders are:
- Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company
- Consortium of Artar & Gold and Minerals
- Consortium of Orogen Royalties & Altius Minerals Corporation
- Consortium of Pan African Resources & Saudi Gold Refinery
- First Quantum Minerals Ltd
- Hancock Prospecting
- IGO
- K92 Mining
- McEwen Mining
- Noring Ajlan & Bros.
- Mining Co.
-Silvercorp Metals
- Vedanta
- Zijin Mining Group
The move is part of the country’s strategy to accelerate the exploration and utilisation of mineral resources, the ministry said in a tweet on social messaging platform X.
Three exploration licenses are located in Jabal Sayid Medina, covering an area of 2,892 square kilometres. The area includes base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver.
The other two exploration licenses are located in Al-Hajar Aseer site, covering 1,896 square kilometres. The area is rich in precious and base metals including copper, zinc, gold and silver.
The winning companies will be announced in January 2025.
(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)
