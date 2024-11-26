Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Industry and Mineral Resources has announced the pre-qualified bidders for five exploration licenses in the country’s first mineralised belts at the Jabal Sayid Medina and Al-Hajar Aseer regions.

The qualified bidders are:

- Al Masane Al Kobra Mining Company

- Consortium of Artar & Gold and Minerals

- Consortium of Orogen Royalties & Altius Minerals Corporation

- Consortium of Pan African Resources & Saudi Gold Refinery

- First Quantum Minerals Ltd

- Hancock Prospecting

- IGO

- K92 Mining

- McEwen Mining

- Noring Ajlan & Bros.

- Mining Co.

-Silvercorp Metals

- Vedanta

- Zijin Mining Group



The move is part of the country’s strategy to accelerate the exploration and utilisation of mineral resources, the ministry said in a tweet on social messaging platform X.

Three exploration licenses are located in Jabal Sayid Medina, covering an area of ​​2,892 square kilometres. The area includes base and precious metals, such as copper, zinc, lead, gold and silver.

The other two exploration licenses are located in Al-Hajar Aseer site, covering ​​1,896 square kilometres. The area is rich in precious and base metals including copper, zinc, gold and silver.

The winning companies will be announced in January 2025.

(Writing by P Deol; Editing by Anoop Menon)

